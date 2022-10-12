MLS Cup 2022 odds: Who are the playoff favorites?

Who will be the last team standing on Nov. 5, lifting the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy high as confetti rains down?

The BetMGM futures odds ahead of the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs like the two No. 1 seeds – LAFC (+200) from the West and the Philadelphia Union (+350) from the East – as advancing through the single-elimination bracket. That'd put the Supporters' Shield winners at Banc of California Stadium, looking to fend off the other club that's received a Round One bye.

Those with the longest odds? That unsurprisingly falls to the two No. 7 seeds – Orlando City SC (+4000) from the East and Real Salt Lake (+5000) from the West – who face daunting road hauls in their pursuit of silverware.

And even though it's their first time qualifying for the playoffs, FC Cincinnati are midtable (+2800) in oddsmakers' eyes. Perhaps an upset or two awaits from head coach Pat Noonan's team.