MLS experts make playoff bracket predictions: Who makes it through?

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

1012 MLS bracket

It's bracket challenge time for the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Before Round One games get underway on Sunday, experts from Extratime and The Call Up have made their selections of who will be lifting silverware on Nov. 5.

Check out their MLS Cup matchup predictions from the Eastern Conference and Western Conference, with the winner bolded below.

Expert predictions

  • Susannah Collins: LAFC over CF Montréal
  • Calen Carr: Philadelphia Union over Nashville SC
  • Matt Doyle: Philadelphia Union over Nashville SC
  • Charlie Davies: LAFC over CF Montréal
  • Jillian Sakovits: Philadelphia Union over Austin FC
  • David Gass: Philadelphia Union over FC Dallas
  • Andrew Wiebe: CF Montréal over LA Galaxy

Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs bracket

MLS Cup Playoffs Los Angeles Football Club Austin FC FC Dallas LA Galaxy Nashville SC Minnesota United FC Real Salt Lake Philadelphia Union CF Montréal New York City FC New York Red Bulls FC Cincinnati Inter Miami CF Orlando City SC

NYCFC vs. Inter Miami playoff game moved to Citi Field
Audi MLS Cup Playoffs 101: What to know about the 2022 postseason
MLS Cup 2022 odds: Who are the playoff favorites?
MLS Cup chase: How "bad" teams turned it around in 2022
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

FC Cincinnati's Brenner wins Player of the Month to close 2022 regular season
Vote! 2022 MLS Goal of the Year and Save of the Year

FC Cincinnati's Brenner wins Week 34 AT&T Goal of the Week
MLS experts make their playoff predictions | Bracket Challenge
2022 AT&T 5G MLS Goal of the Year nominees
MLS Save of the Year presented by Allstate nominees
A Golden Season for Hany Mukhtar
