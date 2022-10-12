MLS experts make playoff bracket predictions: Who makes it through?

It's bracket challenge time for the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Before Round One games get underway on Sunday, experts from Extratime and The Call Up have made their selections of who will be lifting silverware on Nov. 5.
Check out their MLS Cup matchup predictions from the Eastern Conference and Western Conference, with the winner bolded below.
Expert predictions
- Susannah Collins: LAFC over CF Montréal
- Calen Carr: Philadelphia Union over Nashville SC
- Matt Doyle: Philadelphia Union over Nashville SC
- Charlie Davies: LAFC over CF Montréal
- Jillian Sakovits: Philadelphia Union over Austin FC
- David Gass: Philadelphia Union over FC Dallas
- Andrew Wiebe: CF Montréal over LA Galaxy