Who will win MLS Cup 2022? Here’s what the numbers say

With only a few days between us and playoff soccer, I’m using data to tell us more about the playoff field. Who has the edge? And who might be flying under the radar right now? Let’s talk about that.

The playoff field and matchups are set – and Round One will kick off on Saturday afternoon. The gap between the regular season and the start of the playoffs is filled with hope. Right now, your team (if you’re fortunate enough to be a fan of a playoff team) can do anything. That’s why the Preseason 2.0 framework works well.

Preseason 2.0 – that’s the term I used last year for this short lull between the end of the regular season and the start of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Now, LAFC and Philadelphia’s numbers are pretty well juiced because of their Round One byes. Given that they’re skipping an entire round of the postseason, the oddsmakers are handing each conference’s top seed a better prognosis. The whole “being the top seed thing” didn’t work out so well for the New England Revolution or the Colorado Rapids last year, but FiveThirtyEight’s logic is sound. After all, you can’t lose if you don’t play.

This one is pretty straightforward. According to FiveThirtyEight , LAFC and the Philadelphia Union have a combined 65% chance of winning MLS Cup on Nov. 5. LAFC are the biggest favorites (35%), but Philly aren’t far behind (30%). There’s only one other postseason team with a double-digit chance of winning MLS Cup, per FiveThirtyEight: CF Montréal (10%).

Even if LAFC and the Union didn’t have a Round One bye, they would still be the favorites in this postseason. I took an in-depth look at LAFC last week after their Supporters’ Shield win, and they, unsurprisingly, have some seriously impressive underlying numbers. According to American Soccer Analysis, Steve Cherundolo’s team finished with the best expected goal difference in MLS (+25.81), the most expected goals (62.30), and the second-fewest expected goals allowed (36.49).

LAFC have the quality to break you down (though they’d rather beat you on the break), they can defend in space, and they’ll have a talent advantage in almost every position against every team in the postseason.

They absolutely hammered Nashville SC on Decision Day, taking 30 shots to Nashville’s 12. But they couldn’t get the ball over the line (Joe Willis was a brick wall) and ended up losing 1-0 at home. That, folks, is the way the playoff ball bounces. LAFC are favorites, but the margins are thin in the postseason.

The Philadelphia Union, FiveThirtyEight’s favorite to win the Eastern Conference, have a great set of underlying numbers, too.

They finished second in the league in xGD (+21.46), second in xG (60.18), and fourth in xG allowed (38.72), per American Soccer Analysis. They also allowed 10 fewer goals than the next-best defensive team in 2022, thanks in part to Andre Blake. According to FBref’s post-shot xG metric, Blake just put together his third consecutive regular season of saving Philadelphia at least five goals with his acrobatic saves. When your attack is humming, your defense is strong, and Blake is on your team, you’re a trophy favorite.

I don’t make the rules. That’s just how this works.