Your Thursday Kickoff: Who has the hardest Concacaf Champions Cup draw?

2024 CCC draw results

The 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup field is set after Wednesday's live draw included 10 MLS clubs in the expanded 27-team tournament. Eight MLS clubs enter in Round One, while Columbus Crew (MLS Cup 2023 winner) and Inter Miami CF (League Cup 2023 winner) have an automatic bye into the Round of 16.

New York Red Bulls name Sandro Schwarz head coach

RBNY have a new face on the sidelines, announcing Sandro Schwarz as their head coach Thursday morning. The German native arrives after a managerial career highlighted by time at Bundesliga sides FSV Mainz 05 and Hertha Berlin, as well as Russian Premier League club Dynamo Moscow.

San Diego make Ferree inaugural signing

San Diego FC have made history, announcing US youth international goalkeeper Duran Ferree as their first-ever signing before competing as a 2025 MLS expansion team. The 17-year-old San Diego native is under contract through the 2027 season with an option for 2028. He most recently competed in the USL Championship for San Diego Loyal SC and featured for the United States at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Beitashour retires after 14-year MLS career