Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Free agency tiers: Who are the best players available for 2024?

Doyle - Free Agent breakdown - 2024 class
Matthew Doyle

MLS free agency formally opens on Dec. 13th at 1 pm ET. Since free agency was first introduced across MLS back in 2015, it’s grown into a bigger part of roster building every offseason, and I don’t expect that to change this winter as service requirements to become free agency-eligible ease.

As per the latest CBA, eligible players will be at least 24 years old in the year in which the immediately preceding league season concluded and have at least five MLS service years.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the big names, the legendary veterans and the valuable role players all in the Class of 2024 pool.

Top Prizes

ATL-Robinson-Miles-HEA-1080x1080
Miles Robinson
Defender · Atlanta United

The word is either Atlanta United offer him a DP deal in line with what Walker Zimmerman got from Nashville, or off to Europe he’ll go. If it is, in fact, Europe, then the best bet is PSV Eindhoven, who are being steered by former USMNT general manager Earnie Stewart (and who are currently stomping a mudhole in the rest of the Eredivisie).

It’s not known if Robinson would entertain a DP offer from anyone but Atlanta, but, well, money talks.

PHI-Wagner-Kai-HEA-1080x1080
Kai Wagner
Defender · Philadelphia Union

After a year of publicly pushing for a new deal from the Union, and the Union front office (read: sporting director Ernst Tanner) seemingly adamant they’d move on, the latest reporting is Philly have offered Wagner a new deal.

It’s not known whether there are any other MLS bidders, nor how Wagner’s three-game suspension for violating the league’s on-field anti-discrimination policy may have impacted decision-making here.

As with Robinson, Europe is a very real option.

LAFC_Palacios_Diego_HEA_1080x1080
Diego Palacios
Defender · Los Angeles Football Club

Palacios, a full Ecuadoran national teamer in the prime of his career, has been vocal about wanting to go to a top-five league in Europe. It’ll be a surprise if he’s back in MLS.

CLB-Gressel-Julian-HEA-1080x1080
Julian Gressel
Midfielder · Columbus Crew

It’s weird how Gressel didn’t fit quite as snugly with the Crew as we all thought, but he played a hero role off the bench vs. Cincy in the Eastern Conference Final and was on the field as Columbus won their third MLS Cup (and Gressel’s second).

Job done, and now time for a new locale. Gressel’s got New England roots (he played at Providence College and his wife’s from that neck of the woods), though don’t rule out old friend Tata Martino down in Miami.

The best fit might be Cincinnati, though.

LAFC_Acosta_Kellyn_HEA_1080x1080
Kellyn Acosta
Midfielder · Los Angeles Football Club

I don’t expect him back with LAFC, and Acosta – like Palacios – has openly talked of wanting to go to Europe. I think that’s where he’ll end up, though I could see an MLS team that wants to make him a full-time d-mid coming in with a significant offer.

RSL_Danny_Musovski_HEAD
Danny Musovski
Forward · Real Salt Lake

Musovski had a public falling-out with RSL’s front office. He was the team’s top goalscorer before that happened in August, and throughout his MLS career, he’s been good for a goal about every 160 minutes.

He’s underrated by casuals in the same way Brian White and Jeremy Ebobisse were before they got the chance to be full-time starters. Sources around the league think he’ll get somewhere around $600k/year.

HOU-Baird-Corey-HEA-1080x1080
Corey Baird
Forward · Houston Dynamo FC

Less of a true No. 9 than Musovski, Baird was nonetheless hugely productive for the US Open Cup champs in Houston. I’m not sure he’ll be back with the Dynamo – he could be for sure, though it’s not a guarantee – and I know there’s interest around the league.

He’d fit best, in my opinion, as a second forward in a team that plays with a front two.

dc_pines_donovan_hea_1080x1080
Donovan Pines
Defender · D.C. United

One of the youngest players ever to hit free agency at just 25 years old. I’m not sure Pines is good enough to be a starting center back for a contending team, but he’s certainly a rotation piece who will be in demand.

Starters I Expect To Re-Sign With Their Current Team

LAFC_Crepeau_Maxime_HEA_1080x1080
Maxime Crépeau
Goalkeeper · Los Angeles Football Club

Crépeau won’t be cheap, but it doesn’t make sense for LAFC to let him walk.

HOU-Dorsey-Griffin-HEA-1080x1080
Griffin Dorsey
Midfielder · Houston Dynamo FC

Dorsey came out of the blue to turn into a true weapon on the overlap. This one should be easy for the Dynamo.

POR-Acosta-Bryan-HEA-1080x1080
Bryan Acosta
Midfielder · Portland Timbers

Annually one of the most frustrating players in the league to watch, Acosta was actually really, really good down the stretch for Portland. Word is they’re in talks about a return, which makes a lot of sense to me.

Junior Moreno, Ray Gaddis, Dom Badji
FC Cincinnati

Given the number of games Cincy will likely play next year, it’s hard for me to imagine they wouldn’t want to bring back all three of these guys.

Former DPs In Limbo

PHI-Bedoya-Alejandro-HEA-1080x1080
Alejandro Bedoya
Midfielder · Philadelphia Union

The most well-publicized split-in-waiting of anyone in the league over the past few years. It seemed like Bedoya was well and truly gone, but the latest intel is folks around the Union are now feeling like they’ll be able to keep him.

COL_Diego_Rubio_HEA
Diego Rubio
Forward · Colorado Rapids

The Chilean international had a tough year in Colorado due to injuries, and I sincerely doubt he’ll get a DP deal. But Rubio makes a lot of sense as a depth piece for a contender, and could even still be a starter in certain teams (though, like Baird, he’s better suited for a two-forward lineup).

LAFC_Vela_Carlos_HEA_1080x1080
Carlos Vela
Forward · Los Angeles Football Club

Vela had 14g/11a (only counting primary assists) in about 3,200 all-competition minutes this year. But in his final 16 games – down the stretch and into the playoffs, and oh yeah, Campeones Cup as well – he managed just 0g/3a.

He’s not going to start over Cristian Olivera at right wing, and he’s not dynamic enough as a false 9 to start in the middle of a front three. If LAFC bring him back, they’ve got to find a sub-DP number and Vela has to be good with spending his last year or two as a super-sub.

I do think LAFC are the only MLS choice for him. It's hard to see him playing elsewhere.

sea-lodeiro-nicolás-HEA-1080x1080
Nicolás Lodeiro
Midfielder · Seattle Sounders FC

The suspicion from folks around the league is he’s going to stay in MLS, though I’ll admit I have no idea where. Lodeiro still has a real engine out there and moves the game around, but his cutting edge in the final third has dulled.

As with Vela, I think the Ilsinho Role fits him at this stage of his career. But that’s a big ask of a guy who’s never been anything but a starter.

NE_Gustavo_Bou_HEA
Gustavo Bou
Forward · New England Revolution

Bou still had some pop at times for the Revs, but couldn’t stay on the field enough and doesn’t really fit anywhere in a 4-2-3-1. That limits his potential landing spots, and everyone I’ve spoken with thinks he’ll end up back in Argentina.

MIA-Martinez-Josef-HEA-1080x1080
Josef Martínez
Forward · Inter Miami CF

That ACL tear nearly four years ago… man, it derailed the whole back half of his career. Josef no longer has the burst or the agility he used to, and the truth is that for most of last year, he didn’t really look like an MLS-level contributor, let alone a starter.

SJ-Monteiro-Jamiro-HEA-1080x1080
Jamiro Monteiro
Midfielder · San Jose Earthquakes

I love Monteiro as a No. 8. I’m just not sure he loves being a No. 8.

I could see some team with a solid culture taking a swing on him at that spot, though likely not on DP money. I can’t imagine, though, that anyone’s interested in him as a No. 10 anymore.

por-blanco-sebastian-HEA-1080x1080
Sebastián Blanco
Forward · Portland Timbers

The latest reports have Blanco in conversation with the Timbers. Presumably, it’s there or nowhere.

CHI-Kamara-Kei-HEA-1080x1080
Kei Kamara
Forward · Chicago Fire FC

Kei turns 40 next year, is still just one goal shy of catching Landon Donovan for second place on the regular-season list, and is looking for his record 11th MLS club (over 12 separate MLS stops – remember, he had two stints with the Crew).

One of the Concacaf Champions Cup teams will surely consider it, provided Kamara is content with being a reserve. That hasn’t always been the case.

Veteran Defenders Who Could Find a Home

dc_williams_derrick_hea_1080x1080
Derrick Williams
Defender · D.C. United

Williams struggled with the Galaxy, but I thought he was pretty good last year for D.C. United. I wouldn’t be at all shocked if he finds a new spot as the third man on the depth chart.

SJ-Mensah-Jonathan-HEA-1080x1080
Jonathan Mensah
Defender · San Jose Earthquakes

A great locker-room presence whose performance has dropped off the past few years, Mensah could nonetheless be a valuable depth piece for a young team.

NE_Omar_Gonzalez_HEAD
Omar González
Defender · New England Revolution

Like Mensah, González is a guy well-regarded for his leadership in the locker room and on the training pitch.

dc_najar_andy_hea_1080x1080
Andy Najar
Defender · D.C. United

I still kind of think Najar will end up back with D.C., but wherever he is: If he stays healthy, he is an attacking weapon on the overlap.

Veteran D-mids Who Could Do a Job

NSH_McCarty_Dax_HEA_1080x1080
Dax McCarty
Midfielder · Nashville SC

Orlando makes way too much sense. The Lions are set to play a million games next year, and while Dax ran out of gas late this year for Nashville, he was immense during their Leagues Cup run. Getting him in town – Dax’s hometown – as the third d-mid seems like a no-brainer.

MIN-Trapp-Wil-HEA-1080x1080
Wil Trapp
Midfielder · Minnesota United FC

Trapp has been a starter for the past few years for Minnesota, and I wouldn’t be shocked if he’s kept in town as a depth piece/mentor. There are a half-dozen other teams where that’d make sense as well.

CLT-Jones-Derrick-HEA-1080x1080
Derrick Jones
Midfielder · Charlotte FC

Down the stretch in 2022, I thought Jones was finally going to make good on his potential, but it just didn’t happen for him in 2023.

I’m sure someone will sign him for 2024, but the chance to develop into a starter is probably gone.

SKC-Espinoza-Roger-HEAD-1080x1080
Roger Espinoza
Midfielder · Sporting Kansas City

His legendary career in Kansas City seems to have come to a close. Espinoza was actually very good in limited minutes last season, and if I was a contending team staring at the CCC/regular season/US Open Cup/Leagues Cup/playoffs 55-game slog, I’d strongly consider calling Roger’s agent.

Attackers With Something To Offer

RBNY-Fernandez-Omir-HEA-1080x1080
Omir Fernandez
Midfielder · New York Red Bulls

At just 24 years old, Fernandez is officially the youngest player ever to hit free agency. He put up 8g/4a in a touch over 2,200 all-competition minutes, which is solid.

NSH_Picault_Fafa_HEA_1080x1080
Fafà Picault
Midfielder · Nashville SC

Fafà’s approaching his mid-30s, but still put up 9g/2a in 2,300 all-competition minutes last year and remains one of the best defensive wingers in MLS. Some contender will sign him as a depth piece.

CLT-Meram-Justin-HEA-1080x1080
Justin Meram
Midfielder · Charlotte FC

Sure to land somewhere as a super-sub 1v1 specialist.

LA-Barrios-Michael-HEA-1080x1080
Michael Barrios
Forward · LA Galaxy

Barrios has always been feast-or-famine, and in 2023 the dude straight-up starved. Still, he makes the right runs and gets behind the defense for pullbacks with regularity. He makes a lot of sense as a depth piece in a lot of places.

A Goalkeeper

sea-cleveland-stefan-HEA-1080x1080
Stefan Cleveland
Goalkeeper · Seattle Sounders FC

Cleveland mostly looked like a slightly-better-than-average starting MLS ‘keeper in his Sounders minutes. By definition, that means there are at least 15 teams that should consider kicking the tires here.

Matthew Doyle -
@MattDoyle76
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Related Stories

What the 2023 MLS season meant for LAFC
What the 2023 MLS season meant for Columbus Crew
Columbus Crew vs. LAFC: What will decide MLS Cup 2023?
Video
Video
Wilfried Nancy's brilliance! Columbus Crew win MLS Cup 2023
5:34
Extratime

Wilfried Nancy's brilliance! Columbus Crew win MLS Cup 2023
MLS Cup 2024: Who are way-early favorites?
2:28
Extratime

MLS Cup 2024: Who are way-early favorites?
Did Columbus Crew deserve a PK? Biggest calls from MLS Cup 2023
6:16
Instant Replay

Did Columbus Crew deserve a PK? Biggest calls from MLS Cup 2023
Armchair Analyst: Columbus Crew 2nd MLS Cup goal full build-up and replay
1:15

Armchair Analyst: Columbus Crew 2nd MLS Cup goal full build-up and replay
More Video