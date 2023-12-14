2024 Concacaf Champions Cup draw: Who will 10 MLS qualifiers face?

Opponent

How Orlando qualified

Winner faces (Round of 16)

Quick outlook

Orlando enter as favorites after holding the second-best record across the 2023 MLS regular season (63 points; 18W-7L-9D). And they have CCC experience, only losing to Tigres on the away goals tiebreaker in last year's first round. With stars like Pedro Gallese and Facundo Torres, the Lions could go far.