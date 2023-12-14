2024 Concacaf Champions Cup draw: Who will 10 MLS qualifiers face?

The 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup field is set after Wednesday's live draw included 10 MLS clubs in the expanded 27-team tournament.
Round One: MLS matchups
Eight MLS clubs enter in Round One, which begins as early as Feb. 6.
- Philadelphia Union vs. Deportivo Saprissa (Costa Rica)
- New England Revolution vs. CA Independiente (Panama)
- Houston Dynamo FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Tigres UANL (Mexico)
- Orlando City SC vs. Cavalry FC (Canada)
- FC Cincinnati vs. Cavalier FC (Jamaica)
- Nashville SC vs. Moca FC (Dominican Republic)
Round of 16: MLS matchups
Columbus (MLS Cup 2023 winner) and Miami (League Cup 2023 winner) have an automatic bye into the Round of 16, which begins as early as March 5.
- Columbus Crew vs. winner of Houston Dynamo FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC
- Inter Miami CF vs. winner of Nashville SC vs. Moca FC (Dominican Republic)
Schedule
The tournament features two-legged matchups in the first four rounds. The single-leg final winner gets a 2025 FIFA Club World Cup spot, prize money and regional bragging rights.
- Round One: February 6-8 (Week 1), 13-15 (Week 2), 20-22 (Week 3) and 27-29 (Week 4)
- Round of 16: March 5-7 (First Legs) and 12-14 (Second Legs)
- Quarterfinals: April 2-4 (First Legs) and 9-11 (Second Legs)
- Semifinals: April 23-25 (First Legs) and April 30 - May 2 (Second Legs)
- Final: June 2 (Single Leg)
Opponent
- Deportivo Saprissa (Costa Rica)
- 2023 Central American Cup play-in winner
How Philadelphia qualified
- 2023 Leagues Cup third place
Winner faces (Round of 16)
- CF Pachuca (Mexico)
Quick outlook
Philadelphia beat Saprissa by a 5-0 aggregate scoreline during their run to the 2021 CCC semifinals, where they eventually lost against Mexican powerhouse Club América. They also made the 2023 CCC semifinals, though fell against LAFC in a rematch of their MLS Cup 2022 showdown.
Opponent
- CA Independiente (Panama)
- 2023 Central American Cup semifinalist
How New England qualified
- Next best in 2023 MLS Supporters' Shield standings
Winner faces (Round of 16)
- LD Alajuelense (Costa Rica)
Quick outlook
New England earned MLS' 10th-and-final berth in the competition because Columbus won MLS Cup and can't hold two slots. The how matters little to the Revs, who hope to vanquish their gut-wrenching PK defeat at Mexico's Pumas UNAM in the 2022 quarterfinals.
Opponent
- St. Louis CITY SC (USA)
- 2023 MLS Western Conference winner
How Houston qualified
- 2023 US Open Cup winner
Winner faces (Round of 16)
- Columbus Crew (USA)
Quick outlook
Head coach Ben Olsen's team, fresh off a Western Conference Semifinal appearance, meets a familiar MLS foe in St. Louis. The Dynamo, led by Mexican midfielder Héctor Herrera, hope to go one step further than when their 2007 and 2008 squads reached the CCC semifinals.
Opponent
- Houston Dynamo FC (USA)
- 2023 US Open Cup winner
How St. Louis qualified
- 2023 MLS Western Conference winner
Winner faces (Round of 16)
- Columbus Crew (USA)
Quick outlook
St. Louis' dream expansion season earned them a CCC debut in 2024, taking a Western Conference-leading 56 points (17W-12L-5D). Led by striker João Klauss, midfielder Eduard Löwen and goalkeeper Roman Bürki, the challenge becomes ensuring the standard is consistently met every year.
Opponent
- Tigres UANL (Mexico)
- 2022-23 Liga MX Clausura champion
How Vancouver qualified
- 2023 Canadian Championship winner
Winner faces (Round of 16)
- Orlando City SC (USA) or Cavalry FC (Canada)
Quick outlook
Vancouver, who boast the one-two punch of Ryan Gauld and Brian White in attack, pushed Tigres to the brink in the 2023 League Cup Round of 32, though fell in PKs after a 1-1 draw. The Whitecaps, now making a second-straight CCC appearance under head coach Vanni Sartini, also lost to the Mexican giant in the 2017 CCC semifinals.
Opponent
- Cavalry FC (Canada)
- 2023 CPL Shield winner
How Orlando qualified
- Next best in 2023 MLS Supporters' Shield standings
Winner faces (Round of 16)
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC (Canada) or Tigres UANL (Mexico)
Quick outlook
Orlando enter as favorites after holding the second-best record across the 2023 MLS regular season (63 points; 18W-7L-9D). And they have CCC experience, only losing to Tigres on the away goals tiebreaker in last year's first round. With stars like Pedro Gallese and Facundo Torres, the Lions could go far.
Opponent
- Cavalier FC (Jamaica)
- 2023 Caribbean Cup runners-up
How Cincinnati qualified
- 2023 MLS Supporters' Shield winner
Winner faces (Round of 16)
- CF Monterrey (Mexico) or Comunicaciones (Guatemala)
Quick outlook
FC Cincinnati fell short of an MLS Cup-Supporters' Shield double in 2023, but becoming MLS' second modern-era CCC winner would be a more-than-alright consolation prize. That north star guides Luciano Acosta, the 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP, and his Orange & Blue teammates.
Opponent
- Moca FC (Dominican Republic)
- 2023 Caribbean Cup third place
How Nashville qualified
- 2023 Leagues Cup runner-up
Winner faces (Round of 16)
- Inter Miami CF (USA)
Quick outlook
Leagues Cup 2023 final rematch, anyone? That matchup would await Nashville if, as expected, they make Moca’s CCC debut a brief one. And it offers Hany Mukhtar, Walker Zimmerman and Sam Surridge extra motivation after narrowly missing the title at GEODIS Park on Aug. 19.
More to come…