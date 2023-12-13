MLS SuperDraft: 10 recent gems

The MLS offseason has only formally just begun and teams are hard at work building their 2024 rosters via trades, free agency, academy pipelines and the international market.
Sometimes lost in the mix of these roster-building mechanisms is the MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, a league tradition that provides a pathway for college soccer players to reach the first-team level.
And judging by the following 10 gems selected over the past five MLS SuperDrafts (2019-23), clubs would be wise not to sleep on the talent that’s available for selection this Tuesday, December 19 (3 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
- Year: 2023
- Pick: No. 6 overall (1st round)
- School: Creighton University
The most recent SuperDraft success story, McGuire not only won the starting striker job at Orlando City SC during his rookie season, but took said job from a Designated Player (Ercan Kara).
Now, McGuire is looking to build on a breakout 13g/3a campaign that's opened the door to the US U-23s before the Paris Olympics.
Should he keep on this trajectory in 2024, a USMNT look and Europe-bound transfer might follow suit.
- Year: 2021
- Pick: No. 1 overall (1st round)
- School: Virginia Tech
Picked before Austin FC’s inaugural 2021 season, Pereira has developed into one of the league’s most reliable deep-lying midfielders over the past three years.
The 23-year-old has also honed his playmaking skills, contributing a career-best eight assists in 2023 while breaking into the Venezuelan national team picture.
Could he ultimately represent La Vinotinto at the 2024 Copa América tournament in the United States?
- Year: 2020
- Pick: No. 2 overall (1st round)
- School: Indiana University
When Nashville SC traded Dave Romney to the New England Revolution before the 2023 season, they broke up one of MLS’ most solid center-back pairings along with two-time MLS Defender of the Year Walker Zimmerman.
The thinking behind the move was evident: have Jack Maher take on a bigger role and take the next big step in his career.
The 24-year-old did just that, starting all but two regular-season games and playing a career-high 2,880 minutes as Nashville remained a defensive juggernaut by conceding a league-low (tied with Seattle Sounders FC) 32 goals in 2023.
- Year: 2020
- Pick: No. 5 overall (1st round)
- School: University of Virginia
Before McGuire, Orlando also struck gold at striker in the MLS SuperDraft with Daryl Dike (and Cyle Larin way before them both).
The US international was a smash hit, contributing 19 goals and seven assists across all competitions for the Lions. European suitors inevitably came calling, first in the form of a loan to Barnsley before fellow EFL Championship side West Bromwich Albion signed him on a reported $9.5 million transfer (along with a percentage of any future sale) in January 2022.
An unfortunate string of injuries in recent years has hindered Dike's rise to stardom.
- Year: 2020
- Pick: No. 11 overall (1st round)
- School: Wake Forest University
After two years at Nashville SC, Johnston confirmed his status as an elite MLS defender with CF Montréal.
A key figure in the Quebecois side’s historic 2022 season (club-record 65 points), Johnston parlayed his club success into a starting spot with the Canadian men’s national team.
The 25-year-old appeared in all three group-stage games for Les Rouges at the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Shortly after, he was on the move to Europe, joining Scottish powerhouse Celtic FC on a long-term deal.
- Year: 2020
- Pick: No. 14 overall (1st round)
- School: Seattle University
Is there an MLS center back with a higher ceiling than Tafari? Judging by his 2023 output – anchoring the league’s third-best defense, while posting an impressive 3g/4a – the 26-year-old has a strong case.
Stealing a line from our very own Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle, Tafari possesses “phenomenal tactical, technical and physical gifts” that set him apart from his peers.
Not many center backs can pull off this kind of pass.
- Year: 2019
- Pick: No. 7 overall (1st round)
- School: University of Maryland
Minnesota United’s all-time shutouts leader (22 in all competitions), St. Clair posted a career-high eight clean sheets in 2023 – a year after he won 2022 MLS All-Star MVP honors after a 2-1 victory over the Liga MX All-Stars.
The 26-year-old is also a rising commodity for the Canadian national team, earning a spot on their 2022 World Cup roster and waiting in the wings as longtime No. 1 goalkeeper Milan Borjan’s international career looks set to wind down in the near future.
- Year: 2019
- Pick: No. 9 overall (1st round)
- School: Syracuse University
The versatile and speedy Canadian winger/wingback launched to stardom with the New England Revolution – most notably during the club’s historic 2021 season, when he posted 8g/5a as the Revs set a regular-season points record en route to the Supporters’ Shield.
A move to Europe inevitably followed, with Club Brugge securing his services in late 2021. He’s been in the Belgian top flight ever since, reportedly receiving interest from the likes of Inter Milan in the process.
With a World Cup already under his belt, the 24-year-old is entering the prime of his career.
- Year: 2019
- Pick: No. 11 overall (1st round)
- School: Michigan State
Another 2019 SuperDraft selection from the Revs, Jones has developed into one of the league’s top left backs with 6g/20a in 125 appearances.
Jones, owner of seven USMNT caps since his 2023 debut, has been linked to a European move for quite some time. With passes like this in his bag, it's easy to see why:
- Year: 2019
- Pick: No. 27 overall (2nd round)
- School: Syracuse University
Now at his third MLS club, Miller is one of several key acquisitions Inter Miami CF made in 2023 that culminated with the mid-July signing of Argentine legend Lionel Messi.
Originally drafted by Orlando, the Canadian World Cup veteran became an unquestioned MLS starter during a successful stint with CF Montréal thanks to his tough, no-nonsense defending.
These same characteristics have him atop head coach Tata Martino’s center back pecking order as the Herons prepare for their first full season with Messi and fellow FC Barcelona legends Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.
