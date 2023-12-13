MLS SuperDraft: 10 recent gems

Before McGuire, Orlando also struck gold at striker in the MLS SuperDraft with Daryl Dike (and Cyle Larin way before them both).

The US international was a smash hit, contributing 19 goals and seven assists across all competitions for the Lions. European suitors inevitably came calling, first in the form of a loan to Barnsley before fellow EFL Championship side West Bromwich Albion signed him on a reported $9.5 million transfer (along with a percentage of any future sale) in January 2022.