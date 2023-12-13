Steven Beitashour retires after 14-year MLS career

TRANSFER TRACKER: Retirement

Steven Beitashour, after a 14-year MLS career, has retired from professional soccer.

The 36-year-old fullback was part of Iran's 2014 FIFA World Cup squad and bows out as a 2017 MLS Cup champion with Toronto FC, completing a historic treble that year. He most recently played for the Colorado Rapids and tallied 5g/40a in 289 matches after starting his pro career in 2010 with the San Jose Earthquakes.

"This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and I leave the soccer field with a heart full of memories, lessons learned, and gratitude," Beitashour wrote in Wednesday's social-media announcement.