Steven Beitashour retires after 14-year MLS career

Steven Beitashour, after a 14-year MLS career, has retired from professional soccer.
The 36-year-old fullback was part of Iran's 2014 FIFA World Cup squad and bows out as a 2017 MLS Cup champion with Toronto FC, completing a historic treble that year. He most recently played for the Colorado Rapids and tallied 5g/40a in 289 matches after starting his pro career in 2010 with the San Jose Earthquakes.
"This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and I leave the soccer field with a heart full of memories, lessons learned, and gratitude," Beitashour wrote in Wednesday's social-media announcement.
"While this chapter comes to an end, a new one begins, and I look forward to contributing to the beautiful game in many different ways. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. I am forever grateful."
Beitashour ultimately suited up for five MLS clubs: Colorado, LAFC, San Jose, Toronto and Vancouver Whitecaps FC. He was part of LAFC's inaugural season in 2018 and featured prominently on their 2019 Supporters' Shield-winning squad.
A 2012 MLS All-Star, Beitashour also won a Supporters' Shield that year with San Jose. That Quakes group became synonymous with the "Goonies never say die!" tagline and had a knack for late-game rallies.
Born in the United States, Beitashour ultimately played six times for Iran under manager Carlos Queiroz.
