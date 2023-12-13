Free agency matchmaker: 8 deals MLS clubs should pursue

Despite the Crew’s decision to trade for the 29-year-old in July, things didn’t work out perfectly for Julian Gressel in Columbus. Wilfried Nancy benched Gressel during his team’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs run, opting to use Mo Farsi at right wingback.

Gressel is still an elite wide-creator in MLS, finishing in the 99th percentile among outside backs in expected assisted goals in 2023, according to FBref. Plenty of teams should pick up the phone to inquire about his services, but the New England Revolution could be a natural fit. Their coaching situation is still up in the air, but with Brandon Bye out injured and transfer speculation around DeJuan Jones, adding a starting-level outside back is key. Plus, Gressel went to college in nearby Rhode Island.