Free agency matchmaker: 8 deals MLS clubs should pursue

With Columbus Crew beating LAFC in MLS Cup 2023 presented by Audi, the offseason is officially underway for all 29 teams across the league.
The trade window opened on Monday – we’ve already seen more than a few moves on that front – and free agency formally begins Wednesday at 1 pm ET.
Where could some of the biggest free agents land this offseason? With plenty of stars eligible, we’re playing matchmaker.
Let’s get to it.
Proposed destination: New England Revolution
Despite the Crew’s decision to trade for the 29-year-old in July, things didn’t work out perfectly for Julian Gressel in Columbus. Wilfried Nancy benched Gressel during his team’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs run, opting to use Mo Farsi at right wingback.
Gressel is still an elite wide-creator in MLS, finishing in the 99th percentile among outside backs in expected assisted goals in 2023, according to FBref. Plenty of teams should pick up the phone to inquire about his services, but the New England Revolution could be a natural fit. Their coaching situation is still up in the air, but with Brandon Bye out injured and transfer speculation around DeJuan Jones, adding a starting-level outside back is key. Plus, Gressel went to college in nearby Rhode Island.
Proposed destination: St. Louis CITY SC
If he’s going to stay in MLS, the big question for Miles Robinson is this: Who’s going to give him that sweet, sweet Walker Zimmerman DP-type contract?
It doesn’t seem like that team will be Atlanta United, and spending big money on a center back likely rules out most teams around MLS. But you know who has an open DP spot and loves athletic center backs? St. Louis CITY.
With his speed and ability to cover space behind the backline, Robinson could help clean up messes in front of Roman Bürki’s goal. He would add another layer of stability to Bradley Carnell’s high-pressing approach alongside Tim Parker.
Proposed destination: Chicago Fire FC
After two successful seasons with LAFC, Kellyn Acosta is back on the market. And if you’re an MLS team looking for a veteran, two-way midfielder, Acosta can absolutely add value to your team.
Looking specifically at the Fire, Chicago declined to bring back Ousmane Doumbia and could use some fresh blood at the base of midfield alongside Gastón Giménez, Federico Navarro and Mauricio Pineda. Head coach Frank Klopas seems unlikely to take any big tactical swings this year, which should leave minutes open for Acosta in an area that needs strength and depth for Chicago heading into 2024.
That's if Acosta doesn't head to Europe, as he's expressed an interest in doing.
Proposed destination: New York City FC
If Diego Palacios stays in MLS, this move to NYCFC would keep him in a massive market. Plus, it would get him into City Football Group, which has real value for upward movement. It’s hard to know for sure, but that’s the sort of thing that could motivate Palacios to stay stateside rather than see him move across the Atlantic or down to one of South America’s biggest teams.
Plus, NYCFC could use an elite left back to help push them back above the playoff line next season. And Braian Cufré, who was on loan from LaLiga side RCD Mallorca, doesn't seem set to return.
Palacios is a great fit for the possession-heavy style manager Nick Cushing likes to use. With savvy movement into the left halfspace, a useful passing range and good mobility, it’s not hard to see Palacios making an instant impact in the Big Apple.
Proposed destination: Colorado Rapids
This just feels like a Rapids move, doesn’t it? And it would be a good one, too.
Omir Fernandez could be the sneaky pickup of the offseason. The 24-year-old is coming off a career year with the New York Red Bulls, tallying six goals and four assists with some very solid underlying numbers in 2023.
Comfortable anywhere in the attacking midfield line and with a pressing background, Fernandez is the kind of (familiar) versatile attacker new head coach Chris Armas should look to bring to Colorado.
Proposed destination: LA Galaxy
After four years in Nashville, Dax McCarty is looking for a new home. And at 36, retirement may be on the table.
But if you spent much time watching Nashville in 2023, you know there’s something left in his tank. As a rotation option – McCarty hasn’t hit 2,000 minutes in either of the last two regular seasons – the central midfielder could help a host of teams across MLS.
The LA Galaxy, though, feel like a natural fit. They want to play with the ball under manager Greg Vanney and would take advantage of McCarty’s clean, progressive passing. It’s easy to imagine Riqui Puig falling in love with McCarty’s distribution from deep in midfield.
Proposed destination: Inter Miami CF
If he’s willing to sign at a discount to play alongside Lionel Messi and a certain fellow Uruguayan who will reportedly join this offseason, Inter Miami would be a perfect fit for Nico Lodeiro.
At 34, Lodeiro has clearly lost a step, but snagging a high-level attacking midfielder who could start 20+ games across all competitions would be a dream scenario ahead of a packed 2024. Factor in the ties that Chris Henderson – Miami’s CSO and sporting director – has to Seattle and you’ve got a stew cooking on this one.
Again, any potential Miami move hinges on what Lodeiro is willing to accept from a financial standpoint. But come on… this would be awesome.
Proposed destination: FC Cincinnati
It seems like things are slowly being smoothed over between the Union’s front office and captain Alejandro Bedoya. But if Philly decide against bringing Bedoya back, FC Cincinnati’s connections to the Union could present the perfect opportunity for the veteran midfielder.
Pat Noonan, a former assistant to Jim Curtin, uses a generally similar tactical approach to the one in Philadelphia. But in midfield, he uses a double pivot rather than a diamond, which could take some of the box-to-box pressure off the 36-year-old’s legs.
If Bedoya leaves Philadelphia and wants his next move to give him a real shot at a trophy, he could do much worse than the defending Supporters' Shield champs.