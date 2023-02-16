Your Thursday Kickoff: What's your favorite MLS 2023 kit so far?

Apple and Major League Soccer today shared the live event production plan for MLS Season Pass, which kicks off with Matchday 1 on Feb. 25. The unprecedented subscription service on the Apple TV app will feature every match of the MLS regular season, Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, and Leagues Cup all in one place, with more consistent match times and no blackouts – a first in live sports broadcasting. MLS Season Pass will feature more camera angles, 1080p video, Dolby 5.1 audio, and enhanced data and graphics in live match coverage all season long for better field coverage, replays, and storytelling around the clubs and players. A new graphics package will bring MLS clubs to the forefront and incorporate storylines, stats, and advanced data visualizations. Spearheading MLS Season Pass coverage is a team of more than 80 accomplished announcers and soccer legends presenting to fans in English and Spanish, plus French for matches involving Canadian clubs.

Well, a bunch of them. Take a look at all the new kits that came out yesterday here and keep an eye out for a few more today and over the next few days.

We try to be positive around here at The Daily Kickoff, the world’s first-ever soccer newsletter to have an accompanying mail-order VCR format that should get to your house any second now. We’re going to keep that positivity in mind today while we talk about all the brand-new kits that came out yesterday. Keep in mind, it won’t be hard. A lot of them are either actually very, very good or tried their hardest to be and will matter a lot to someone else. Also, keep in mind, we’ve got a few more to go before the full set is out. We’ll say nice things about those too eventually. But for now…

First off, anything Bruce Lee or Bruce Lee adjacent should have you sold immediately. Second off, this could have looked really clumsy but I think they stuck the landing here. This was a high degree of difficulty project, but the details on the dragon design look outstanding and holy smokes there’s a kit in MLS with a dragon design on it! We’ve come a long, long way.

Anyway, the more I look at it, the more I like it. It’s as bold a kit as they come.

This is a truly unique colorway in MLS that smartly took a page out of the Hornets’ book and put some purple and teal together. All y’all old folks always talking about how great the 90s were would strengthen your argument a lot more if you just pointed out how much purple and teal used to be everywhere. It looks awesome. And kind of like a wild berry pop tart, but mostly awesome.

Portland is already starting ahead of the pack in most cases simply because they have perhaps the best color combination in MLS. It’s really, really hard to mess up a Portland kit. The bar is always high.

So full credit to the folks involved here for finding a way to somehow make one of Portland’s best-ever looks. The plaid pattern fits perfectly, and the Timbers, once again, have one of the best kit combos in MLS. Maybe the best.

We’ve gotta talk about the secondary crest here. The light blue and vaguely yellow colorway is great, but the collective of Union fans who helped design the kit did something far more teams need to do: They took their more complicated primary crest, found a key element within it and used that key element to represent the team where the primary crest lies on most kits. The minimal version makes everything look more streamlined and brings the kit closer to whatever “clean” means these days. The snake crest is my favorite part of the whole thing.

Extremely cool to see the Rapids using the kit launch to partner with Mental Health Colorado to raise awareness around the current mental health crisis in the state and promote resources available to the public. It’s not often you get a kit with a cause.

OK, yeah, first look, a little tough to process and maybe you get the feeling someone asked ChatGPT to design an Austin kit. 15th look though and it starts to become pretty cool. 50th look and I’m convinced this is actually great. I’m not even doing a bit, give it some time. It’s awesome. This is the 100 Gecs of kits. Look, at least applaud the folks in charge for \going for it\.

Speaking of looking like yourself, this looks like a solid Houston kit. Shoutout to everyone involved for not trying to turn an already good primary look into like a black and orange bowling-alley-blacklight t-shirt or something.

I like the white shoulder accents with orange trim on the sleeves and collar.

Look, if you aren’t going to have your fans be directly involved with the process like Philly, collaborating with a local artist like New York has done here is a really, really cool move to make sure the kit has some soul. It’s maybe the most distinct Red Bulls look ever and the more I take it in, the more I really like it.

It’s straightforward, but the blurry checkerboard texture works. To be honest, as long as the primary kit is yellow, the Crew can do whatever they want with their secondary.

I can truly call this a unique NYCFC kit. There’s never been another one like it and I’m not sure we’ll see one like it again. There’s a lot going on here, and, at the very least, they’ve assured this kit will stand out. That’s tough to do when working with a kit that has connections to other clubs around the world.

Not sure what I can really add other than they crushed this one. We’re talking maybe the best Revs secondary ever? The red strikethrough looks great, it looks distinct and it all comes together thanks to the red shorts accompanying it.

YESSSSSSSSSSSS. IT. IS. RED.