New England Revolution unveil 2023 Defiance Kit

The New England Revolution have unveiled their new secondary jersey for the 2023 and 2024 MLS seasons, the Defiance Kit by adidas.

The kit features a strikethrough in the Revs logo as a visual reflection of the spirit of defiance present in the region since the country's formation by the Founding Fathers. A new club icon, the Heritage Tree, also makes a first appearance on the jersey. The Heritage Tree pays homage to the flag of New England while also celebrating the Revolution's inaugural 1996 season.