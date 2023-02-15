MLS Season Pass: Talent pairings & live event production plan unveiled

Apple and Major League Soccer today shared the live event production plan for MLS Season Pass , which kicks off with Matchday 1 on Feb. 25.

MLS Season Pass will feature more camera angles, 1080p video, Dolby 5.1 audio, and enhanced data and graphics in live match coverage all season long for better field coverage, replays, and storytelling around the clubs and players. A new graphics package will bring MLS clubs to the forefront and incorporate storylines, stats, and advanced data visualizations.

The unprecedented subscription service on the Apple TV app will feature every match of the MLS regular season, Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, and Leagues Cup 1 all in one place, with more consistent match times and no blackouts – a first in live sports broadcasting.

"Our focus, with our partner Apple, is delivering an exceptional level of quality and storytelling that entertains and engages MLS’s passionate fans, improves their experience, and engages new fans through the reach of Apple and MLS Season Pass ."

" MLS Season Pass is a global project that required assembling a team of the most talented and accomplished leaders in every aspect of the broadcasting industry from all over the world," said Gary Stevenson, Major League Soccer’s deputy commissioner and president of MLS Business Ventures.

Spearheading MLS Season Pass coverage is a team of more than 80 accomplished announcers and soccer legends presenting to fans in English and Spanish, plus French for matches involving Canadian clubs. Together, they make up one of the largest collections of on-air talent by a single network or service covering soccer and any major sports league.

"MLS 360," the new live whip-around show, provides live look-ins from every match, and features every goal, penalty kick, and big save, as well as analysis and discussion.

Viewers can watch "MLS Countdown" before each match, a pregame show available in English and Spanish. "MLS Wrap-Up" provides a full recap of the day’s action, with live postgame coverage available in English and Spanish.

Play-by-Play and Analyst Teams

More than 60 play-by-play announcers and expert analysts will be in the booth calling matches each week. All MLS and Leagues Cup live matches will be produced at MLS stadiums, including on-site talent, using a fleet of production units to produce simultaneous coverage of up to 14 matches each game night.

All matches will feature commentary in English and Spanish, while matches involving Canadian teams will also have French commentary. Fans in the US and Canada will have the option to select their home team’s radio broadcast for audio on the Apple TV app where available. Viewers will also have the ability to watch any match from the start, no matter when they tune in, and have access to the full game replay immediately after the match has ended.

English-language pairings

Jake Zivin and Taylor Twellman

Keith Costigan and Maurice Edu

Kevin Egan and Kyndra de St. Aubin

Steve Cangialosi and Danny Higginbotham

Eric Krakauer and Lloyd Sam

Jenn Hildreth/Chris Wittyngham and Lori Lindsey

Blake Price and Paul Dolan

Max Bretos and Brian Dunseth

Mark Followill/Chris Wittyngham and Danielle Slaton

Andres Cordero and Jamie Watson

Callum Williams and Calen Carr

Tyler Terens and Devon Kerr

Tony Husband and Ross Smith

Mark Rogondino and Heath Pearce

Ed Cohen and Greg Sutton

Adrian Healey and Cobi Jones

Play-by-play announcer Nate Bukaty and analysts Tony Meola and Warren Barton are also regular members of the team.

Spanish-language pairings

Pablo Ramírez and Carlos Ruiz

Jorge Perez Navarro and Marcelo Balboa

Juan Arango and Carlos Suarez

Sergio Ruiz and Miguel Gallardo

Moisés Linares and Jaime Macías

Bruno Vain and Andrés Agulla

Jose Hernandez and Pablo Mariño

Ramses Sandoval and Walter Roque

Rodolfo Landeros and Martín Zuñiga

Raúl Guzmán and Sonny Guadarrama

Adrian Garcia Marquez and Francisco Pinto

Sammy Sadovnik and Eduardo Biscayart

Francisco X. Rivera and Maximiliano Cordaro will be regular members of the MLS Season Pass on-air team. In addition to their studio hosting duties, Fusaro will handle play-by-play and Cherchi will serve as a match analyst.

French-language pairings

Frederic Lord and Vincent Destouches

Matthew Cullen and Sébastien Le Toux

Olivier Brett and Patrice Bernier