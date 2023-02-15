Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas sign forward Herbert Endeley after SuperDraft selection

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

FC Dallas logo generic

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

FC Dallas have signed their first-round pick from the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, announcing Wednesday that forward Herbert Endeley has joined the club.

Endeley, 21, has signed through the 2023 MLS season with club options spanning from 2024-26. He was picked No. 24 overall out of Indiana University, where he scored 13 goals and added 20 assists in 91 appearances across four seasons.

The Minnesota native was an All-Big Ten selection every year of his collegiate career, including earning second-team all-conference honors his senior season. Endeley either scored or assisted in every match during Indiana’s run to the College Cup Final in 2022.

FC Dallas open the 2023 season, their second under head coach Nico Estevez, on Feb. 25 when hosting Minnesota United FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They were the Western Conference’s No. 3 seed last year.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker FC Dallas

Related Stories

Orlando City sign defender Abdi Salim after SuperDraft selection
Drake Callender signs new deal with Inter Miami CF
Real Salt Lake sign Colombian defender Brayan Vera from América de Cali
More News
More News
Seattle Sounders FC unveil 2023 The Bruce Lee Kit

Seattle Sounders FC unveil 2023 The Bruce Lee Kit
FC Dallas sign forward Herbert Endeley after SuperDraft selection
Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas sign forward Herbert Endeley after SuperDraft selection
Portland Timbers unveil 2023 Portland Plaid Kit 

Portland Timbers unveil 2023 Portland Plaid Kit 
Can Lorenzo Insigne meet expectations? Toronto FC’s star embraces the “challenge”
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Can Lorenzo Insigne meet expectations? Toronto FC’s star embraces the “challenge”
Philadelphia Union unveil 2023 For Philly Kit

Philadelphia Union unveil 2023 For Philly Kit
Colorado Rapids unveil 2023 New Day Kit 

Colorado Rapids unveil 2023 New Day Kit 
More News
Video
Video
Our Soccer, Our Way. MLS is Back.
0:30

Our Soccer, Our Way. MLS is Back.
Apple and MLS unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
22:48

Apple and MLS unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
Top 5 SKC Goals of ’22
4:05

Top 5 SKC Goals of ’22
Top 5 SJ Goals of ’22
4:16

Top 5 SJ Goals of ’22
More Video