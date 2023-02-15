FC Dallas sign forward Herbert Endeley after SuperDraft selection

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

FC Dallas have signed their first-round pick from the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, announcing Wednesday that forward Herbert Endeley has joined the club.

Endeley, 21, has signed through the 2023 MLS season with club options spanning from 2024-26. He was picked No. 24 overall out of Indiana University, where he scored 13 goals and added 20 assists in 91 appearances across four seasons.

The Minnesota native was an All-Big Ten selection every year of his collegiate career, including earning second-team all-conference honors his senior season. Endeley either scored or assisted in every match during Indiana’s run to the College Cup Final in 2022.

FC Dallas open the 2023 season, their second under head coach Nico Estevez, on Feb. 25 when hosting Minnesota United FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They were the Western Conference’s No. 3 seed last year.