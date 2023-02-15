Colorado Rapids unveil 2023 New Day Kit 

The Colorado Rapids have unveiled their new secondary jersey for the 2023 and 2024 MLS seasons, the New Day Kit presented by adidas.

It was co-designed by local artist Pat Milbery and is the first-ever artist collaboration on an MLS jersey. Its design is inspired by Colorado’s sunrises and sunsets as well as the possibilities each new day brings. As part of this jersey launch, the Rapids are partnering with Mental Health Colorado to raise awareness around the current mental health crisis in the state and promote resources available to the public.