Columbus Crew unveil 2023 VeloCITY Kit

Columbus Crew have unveiled their new secondary jersey before the 2023 MLS season, the VeloCITY Kit by adidas.
The black-on-grey kit features a checkerboard design with offset and grain representing speed, velocity and movement – attributes that embody both the club and the city of Columbus. Following that theme, the club's mantra of "Never Stand Still" is emblazoned in yellow down the side, while "The Crew" moniker appears in italics on the jock tag position at the hip.
