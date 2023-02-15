Philadelphia Union unveil 2023 For Philly Kit

The Philadelphia Union have unveiled their new secondary jersey before the 2023 MLS season, the For Philly Kit presented by adidas.

It features a pattern that was inspired by Philly's Audi 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs run. A watershed year for the Union, 2019 marked the first-ever postseason win in club history. The tagline of that season was 'Philly or Nothing' with a creative look featuring a camouflage pattern that mirrored the intensity with which the team approached all matches.