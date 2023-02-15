MLS Fantasy 2023: Over $10k in total prizes are available!

MLS Fantasy returns for 2023 with bragging rights and over $10,000 in total prizes on the line.

Visit the How to Play page for a full rundown of MLS Fantasy 2023 game rules and guidelines.

From there, fantasy managers will select their starting XI each week to earn points based on in-game performance. Don’t forget to pick your captain! Designate the player that you believe will score the highest as your captain and their score will be doubled for that game week.

Start by selecting a squad of 15 players with an initial budget of 100 million fantasy dollars. The initial squad selection must consist of:

Setting up your team is easy. Head to fantasy.mlssoccer.com and hit the Sign Up Now button to get started.

MLS Fantasy 2023 is LIVE! 👀 Over $10,000 in prizes on the line 💰 Play now for FREE: https://t.co/kuoXq2bzf1 pic.twitter.com/aYHQMRck8t

MLS Fantasy 2023: Key Features

• Compete for over $10,000 in prizes: Make an epic run with your fantasy squad and you could pocket a cool $2,000 for First Place. Collect the most points in a single week to win a fresh new 2023 kit from the club of your choice.

• Fantasy Champions League: FCL is back, with three qualifying rounds and the final tournament of champions. The Fantasy Champions League winner scores a $500 prize in addition to bragging rights.

• Double Game Weeks are back: Players who play twice in a game week will once again get credit for their total score instead of the higher of the two scores. With nine DGWs over the course of the season, fantasy managers have a chance to rack up big points to make some moves up the leaderboards.

• Jump in at any time: Missed a week? No problem. With weekly prizing, you can hop in at any time and compete for great prizes. It’s never too late to join!

• Watch it all on Apple TV: Watch every game (no blackouts!) and follow your fantasy players with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.