Your Thursday Kickoff: Messi & Inter Miami claim 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield

Nashville looked to have this one locked up, leading 3-1 with just less than 15 minutes to play. Then the unthinkable happened. D.C. scored three goals, including a 90+ minute brace by Gabriel Pirani to stun the crowd at GEODIS Park. The incredible result vaulted the Black & Red into a tie with Toronto and the Union with 37 points, keeping their playoff hopes very much alive. Oh, and Christian Benteke scored again in this one. That’s 22 goals on the season for him. I’d say the Golden Boot is more or less his at this stage.