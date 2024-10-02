Matchday

Canada roster: 12 MLS players called for friendly vs. Panama

Twelve MLS players were named to head coach Jesse Marsch's 26-man roster for Canada's October international friendly against Panama.

GOALKEEPERS (3)

  • Maxime Crépeau - Portland Timbers
  • Jonathan Sirois - CF Montréal
  • Dayne St. Clair - Minnesota United FC

DEFENDERS (9)

  • Sam Adekugbe - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • Zorhan Bassong - Sporting Kansas City
  • Moïse Bombito - OGC Nice
  • Derek Cornelius - Olympique de Marseille
  • Alphonso Davies - Bayern Munich
  • Luc de Fougerolles - Fulham FC
  • Jamie Knight-Lebel - Crewe Alexandra
  • Richie Laryea - Toronto FC
  • Joel Waterman - CF Montréal

MIDFIELDERS (6)

  • Ali Ahmed - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • Mathieu Choinière - Grasshopper Club Zurich
  • Stephen Eustáquio - FC Porto
  • Jonathan Osorio - Toronto FC
  • Nathan Saliba - CF Montréal
  • Niko Sigur - Hajduk Split

FORWARDS (8)

  • Theo Bair - AJ Auxerre
  • Jonathan David - LOSC Lille
  • Cyle Larin - RCD Mallorca
  • Santiago López - UNAM Pumas
  • Liam Millar - Hull City
  • Tani Oluwaseyi - Minnesota United FC
  • Kwasi Poku - RWD Molenbeek
  • Jacob Shaffelburg - Nashville SC

October friendly

  • Oct. 15 vs. Panama - 7:30 pm ET | BMO Field - Toronto, Ontario

Jesse Marsch is looking to build on a successful September window, in which Les Rouges defeated the US men's national team in the United States for the first time since 1957 and played Mexico to a rugged 0-0 draw in Arlington, Texas.

That came on the heels of an impressive fourth-place finish at Copa América during the summer.

MLS call-ups

CF Montréal have three call-ups, with homegrown midfielder Nathan Saliba looking to build off his first CanMNT appearance. Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Toronto FC and Minnesota United FC each have two call-ups apiece.

Other highlights include winger Jacob Shaffelburg (Nashville SC) and goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau (Portland Timbers), both key starters early in Marsch's tenure.

Sporting Kansas City defender Zorhan Bassong has earned his first call to Les Rouges since 2020.

MLS alums

Former Vancouver homegrown star Alphonso Davies highlights Canada's squad, alongside six MLS alumni. That list includes Mathieu Choinière, the CF Montréal homegrown who recently joined Swiss top-flight side Grasshopper Club Zurich.

Theo Bair, Cyle Larin, Moïse Bombito and Derek Cornelius make up the remaining MLS alumni, with Larin coming into camp fresh off his first goal in LaLiga since May.

