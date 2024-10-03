Josef Martínez plays villain in Atlanta return: "It's a little sad"

However, it was the visitors who jumped into postseason positioning, thanks to a 2-1 victory courtesy of a Martínez brace.

The 2018 MLS Cup champion and Landon Donovan MLS MVP winner with the Five Stripes returned to his old stomping grounds Wednesday night, this time playing for visiting CF Montréal , with both sides desperate for three points in their mission to qualify for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

"We fight for this victory. It's very important for us. We try," said Martínez postmatch. "We fight because to come here to [Mercedes-Benz Stadium], to these fans, with this club, it's hard. Always it's hard to play against them."

Martínez, arguably the most iconic player in Atlanta United history, refused to celebrate either of his goals, which damaged his former team's playoff hopes.

"It’s very difficult to come here. Because of the emotions, because of the mixed feelings you have. But in the end, this is a sport," the Venezuelan international added in Spanish. "... It’s a little sad, but we move on."

Martínez is no stranger to scoring against his former club. Since leaving the Five Stripes after the 2022 season, the 31-year-old has played against them four times. He's scored four goals, with the latest brace, his first two goals as a visitor at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, by far the most impactful.

"He's one of the most exciting players I've ever seen, and it's an honor for me to coach him," said Montréal head coach Laurent Courtois. "I told him this a long time ago: he has two roles: being himself and show everyone that the class that he has...