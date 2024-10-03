Minnesota United clinch Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Minnesota United FC are back in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, returning during head coach Eric Ramsay's first season in charge.
The Loons punched their postseason ticket with Wednesday's 0-0 draw at Real Salt Lake and other favorable Matchday 36 results.
Minnesota are eighth in the Western Conference standings (13W-12L-7D, 46 points) as they look to climb out of the Wild Card spots and earn an automatic place in Round One.
Star players
Minnesota are led by summer signing Kelvin Yeboah, who has scored seven goals in seven games since arriving from Italian Serie A side Genoa. The DP striker is supported in attack by Bongokuhle Hlongwane (11g/4a) and Tani Oluwaseyi (8g/4a).
Midfielder Robin Lod leads Minnesota with 21 goal contributions (6g/15a), finding chemistry with summer DP signing Joaquín Pereyra.
Captain Michael Boxall highlights the Loons' defense, starting 31 matches and shining alongside wingback Joseph Rosales (0g/11a). Canadian international Dayne St. Clair remains an assured shot-stopper in goal.
Do Minnesota have a deep postseason run in them where they advance past Round One for just the second time?
Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs
MLS Cup presented by Audi is set for Dec. 7, while the playoffs begin Oct. 23 with Wild Card matches. All games can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
- Seeds 1-7 in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 Series.
- Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.