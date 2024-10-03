Minnesota United clinch Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Minnesota are eighth in the Western Conference standings (13W-12L-7D, 46 points) as they look to climb out of the Wild Card spots and earn an automatic place in Round One.

The Loons punched their postseason ticket with Wednesday's 0-0 draw at Real Salt Lake and other favorable Matchday 36 results.

Minnesota United FC are back in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, returning during head coach Eric Ramsay's first season in charge.

Star players

Minnesota are led by summer signing Kelvin Yeboah, who has scored seven goals in seven games since arriving from Italian Serie A side Genoa. The DP striker is supported in attack by Bongokuhle Hlongwane (11g/4a) and Tani Oluwaseyi (8g/4a).

Midfielder Robin Lod leads Minnesota with 21 goal contributions (6g/15a), finding chemistry with summer DP signing Joaquín Pereyra.

Captain Michael Boxall highlights the Loons' defense, starting 31 matches and shining alongside wingback Joseph Rosales (0g/11a). Canadian international Dayne St. Clair remains an assured shot-stopper in goal.