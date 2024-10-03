Inter Miami: Top 10 moments in Supporters' Shield-winning season

Inter Miami CF have captured the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield, giving Lionel Messi his second trophy since joining the club.
Before Inter Miami embark on the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, let's examine the top 10 moments from their incredible run to the Shield.
Undefeated but not quite overwhelming after their first two games, Miami busted out in a big way on Matchday 3, crushing Florida Derby rivals Orlando City SC by a 5-0 scoreline.
Messi scored twice, while fellow FC Barcelona legend and marquee winter signing Luis Suárez silenced early-season critics by opening his Miami account with a brace.
In front of the fourth-largest crowd in MLS history, Messi dazzled 72,610 fans at Arrowhead Stadium. The legendary Argentine No. 10 assisted Diego Gómez's equalizer that canceled out Erik Thommy's opener for Sporting Kansas City, before giving the Herons the 2-1 lead with a 51st-minute stunner.
Suárez scored the eventual 3-2 game-winner late in the second half, putting Miami back on track by snapping a five-game winless streak across all competitions.
A record crowd at Gillette Stadium witnessed history as Messi set two MLS records with his brace in a 4-1 Miami romp:
- The first player in MLS history to record multiple goal contributions in five consecutive games.
- Most goal contributions (16) by any MLS player in the first seven matches of a season.
Messi continued his record-setting form while leading the Herons to a 6-2 rout of the New York Red Bulls at Chase Stadium.
The GOAT was at the peak of his powers, contributing to ALL SIX Miami goals with a 1g/5a performance for the ages:
- Most assists in a single MLS game (5)
- Most goal contributions in a single MLS game (6)
Messi couldn't produce his trademark brilliance during his first-ever game in Canada, but he didn't have to. Instead, newly-signed Matías Rojas stole the show by igniting Miami's 3-2 comeback victory with a brilliant long-range free kick.
The Paraguayan international midfielder, acquired the previous month, added an assist as Suárez and Benjamin Cremaschi also tallied at Stade Saputo.
In his final game with Miami before joining Argentina ahead of their second-straight Copa América title run, Messi again made history in a 3-3 home draw with St. Louis CITY SC.
Messi became the fastest player in MLS history to reach 25 goal contributions, supplying 12g/13a in 12 games – four quicker than previous record-holder Carlos Vela during his Landon Donovan MLS MVP-winning 2019 season with LAFC.
Playing without Messi, Suárez and Rojas (all on Copa América duty) and down to nine men due to second-half red cards to both David Ruiz and Tomás Avilés, Miami showcased their depth and resilience by pulling off a miraculous 2-1 win at the Philadelphia Union.
Two rookie SuperDraft picks came up clutch for Tata Martino's side, with Yannick Bright intercepting a Jack McGlynn pass before brilliantly setting up fellow substitute Leo Afonso for the dramatic, 94th-minute game-winner.
Miami became the first team to clinch a playoff berth, beating FC Cincinnati 2-0 at home despite playing more than half the match down a man after Tomás Avilés' 42nd-minute red card.
Suárez scored a rapid-fire brace in the game’s first six minutes and Miami's defense did the rest, preserving the result with a short-handed backline that included newly-signed center back David Martínez making his MLS debut.
After a three-month-plus absence due to national team commitments and injury, Messi came back with a bang by going the full 90 minutes and contributing to all three Miami goals in a 3-1 victory over the Union.
The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner scored a first-half brace and added a late assist for Suárez, making the first-place Herons that much more dangerous heading into the final stretch of the season.
Led by Messi's two goals and Drake Callender's penalty-kick heroics, Inter Miami clinched the Supporters' Shield on Matchday 36 with an epic 3-2 win at Columbus.
Suárez added a goal at Lower.com Field, defeating this year's Leagues Cup champions and leaving the Herons positioned to potentially set a new MLS single-season points record.
Inter Miami CF - 1 | D.C. United - 0
May 18
An unplanned, concussion protocol substitute who came on in second-hand stoppage time, Leonardo Campana played the unlikeliest of heroes by scoring the 94th-minute game-winner in a 1-0 win over D.C. United.
Within seconds of taking the Chase Stadium pitch, the Ecuadorian international latched onto a last-gasp pass from Sergio Busquets and smashed a half-volley that hit the crossbar before landing in the back of the net.
Inter Miami CF - 3 | Toronto FC - 1
July 17
Two of Miami's U22 Initiative signings stole the spotlight, with Gómez opening the score on an assist from Federico Redondo, who then scored a brace to complete a 3-1 win over Toronto FC.
Both youngsters put their talents on display before Gómez represented Paraguay at the 2024 Summer Olympics in France. Even more impressive: Gómez and Redondo did it without Messi, Suárez and Busquets there to help.
LA Galaxy - 1 | Inter Miami CF - 1
Feb. 25
Inter Miami lead MLS in points gained from losing positions, reflecting both their habit of conceding first and their ability to find another gear.
That was on full display during MLS is Back weekend when Messi's 92nd-minute equalizer salvaged a 1-1 draw at the LA Galaxy – set up by a brilliant Jordi Alba assist.