USA roster: 4 MLS players called for Mauricio Pochettino's first camp

New head coach Mauricio Pochettino has named his first US men’s national team roster, calling up four MLS players for October friendlies against Panama and Mexico.

Three days later, Pochettino & Co. will travel to Guadalajara to face FIFA 2026 World Cup co-hosts Mexico. It'll be the first international friendly for the USMNT at their southern neighbors in over 12 years (a 1-0 win in August 2012), and their first trip overall to Mexico since 2022 World Cup qualifiers (0-0 draw).

The Pochettino era begins at Austin FC 's Q2 Stadium, where the USMNT will face Panama. Both sides met this summer at Copa América 2024, a 2-1 win for Los Canaleros that set the Yanks up for a group-stage exit and the eventual dismissal of former head coach Gregg Berharlter .

Eleven of the 21 players competing abroad spent time in an MLS academy or first team.

Ream, who has the second-most caps (62) in the squad, joined Charlotte this summer from EPL side Fulham. He was part of the 2024 Copa América squad, as was Robinson.

Steffen, who joined Colorado last winter from Premier League powerhouse side Manchester City, will look to earn his first cap since World Cup qualifying in March 2022. Meanwhile, Schulte is fresh off Columbus winning the Leagues Cup 2024 title and back-stopped Team USA at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Pochettino era begins

Both friendlies will serve as the first measuring sticks for the USMNT under Pochettino, who took over the program last month with the stated goal of making a historic run at the 2026 World Cup.

“We need to believe that we can win, that we can win not only a game: We can win the World Cup,” the former Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur manager said during his introductory press conference.