Charlotte FC clinch Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Charlotte are seventh in the Eastern Conference (45 points; 12W-11L-9D), potentially sneaking into a top-four spot during their final matches.

Head coach Dean Smith's team punched their return ticket with Wednesday's 4-3 win vs. Chicago Fire FC .

Established in 2022, Charlotte FC are headed to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the second time in three seasons.

Star players

Charlotte boast the East's second-best best defense, allowing just 37 goals during Smith's first season. USMNT defender Tim Ream joined the Crown's backline this summer, adding experience alongside Adilson Malanda and Andrew Privett.

Goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina is one of MLS' best shot-stoppers, posting 10 clean sheets, all while club captain Ashley Westwood (2g/6a) patrols the midfield.

The Crown's attack remains a work in progress, with DP No. 10 Pep Biel and Polish international Karol Swiderski seeking chemistry. Striker Patrick Agyemang (8g/5a) is their leading scorer, followed by wingers Liel Abada (6g/2a) and Kerwin Vargas (6g/1a).