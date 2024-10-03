Lionel Messi extends world record: Inter Miami win Supporters' Shield 

With Inter Miami CF capturing the 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield, Lionel Messi’s trophy cabinet continues to grow.
After winning Leagues Cup during his first MLS season and adding a second Copa América with Argentina this summer, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner now has a world-record 46 titles across club and country.
Inter Miami win Supporters' Shield
Inter Miami have 68 points with two matches remaining, ensuring they'll finish the MLS campaign as the league's best team. If they win out, they'll establish a new single-season points record.
Along the way, Messi has 17g/15a in just 17 matches. Even more, Inter Miami have secured home-field advantage throughout the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.
With the Supporters' Shield in tow, does an MLS Cup presented by Audi title follow on Dec. 7?
Leagues Cup magic
Messi’s stateside arrival included a Hollywood-esque run to the 2023 League Cup title.
He started his Inter Miami tenure in sparkling fashion, scoring a magical stoppage-time free-kick winner against Cruz Azul on his debut. Miami dominated the competition, capped by a thrilling 10-9 win on penalties over Nashville SC in the final.
Along the way, Messi tallied 10g/4a in seven matches.
Messi's FC Barcelona trophies
Before coming to MLS, Messi won 35 titles with FC Barcelona, including four UEFA Champions League titles and 10 LaLiga titles.
Many of those came alongside now-Miami teammates Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suárez before he moved to Paris Saint-Germain.
LaLiga
2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019
UEFA Champions League
2006, 2009, 2011, 2015
FIFA Club World Cup
2010, 2012, 2016
Copa Del Rey
2009, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021
Supercopa de España
2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018
UEFA SuperCup
2009, 2011, 2015
Messi's Paris Saint-Germain trophies
After his Barça career, Messi continued his trophy haul at the Parc des Princes. He won three trophies with PSG before making his eventual MLS move.
Ligue 1
2022, 2023
Trophée des Champions
2022
World prowess with Argentina
Of course, Messi's club accolades come alongside some stellar performances with Argentina.
The highlight is undoubtedly the 2022 FIFA World Cup, followed by back-to-back Copa América crowns.
FIFA World Cup
2022
Copa América
2021, 2024
Finalissima
2022
Olympics
2008
U-20 World Cup
2005