Lionel Messi extends world record: Inter Miami win Supporters' Shield 

After winning Leagues Cup during his first MLS season and adding a second Copa América with Argentina this summer, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner now has a world-record 46 titles across club and country .

Inter Miami win Supporters' Shield

Inter Miami have 68 points with two matches remaining, ensuring they'll finish the MLS campaign as the league's best team. If they win out, they'll establish a new single-season points record.

Along the way, Messi has 17g/15a in just 17 matches. Even more, Inter Miami have secured home-field advantage throughout the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.