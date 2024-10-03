DC United save season with miracle comeback: "We're going to keep going"

"I'm so proud of this group," head coach Troy Lesesne said postmatch. "I've been trying to communicate a clear message the entire season about the mentality that we're trying to establish, and tonight it was on full display. I used that word relentlessly the other day and that's exactly what it was tonight, and I'm very proud of the group."

Late playoff push

After going winless in their last three matches, United needed a result on the road to keep themselves within touching distance of the playoffs. When Pirani equalized in the 94th minute, a draw would have seemed like a positive result. They weren't content, though, pushing even harder for a dramatic 97th minute winner, stunning what little was left of the crowd at GEODIS Park.

"You can see the guys, they really go through a lot together and we try really hard to create a culture and an environment that celebrates vulnerability," said Lesesne.