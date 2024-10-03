DC United save season with miracle comeback: "We're going to keep going"

NASHVILLE -- Music City Miracle?
Gabriel Pirani scored two second-half stoppage-time goals to complete a wild D.C. United comeback, giving the Black-and-Red a 4-3 win over Nashville SC Wednesday night at GEODIS Park to keep their Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs hopes alive.
"I'm so proud of this group," head coach Troy Lesesne said postmatch. "I've been trying to communicate a clear message the entire season about the mentality that we're trying to establish, and tonight it was on full display. I used that word relentlessly the other day and that's exactly what it was tonight, and I'm very proud of the group."
Late playoff push
After going winless in their last three matches, United needed a result on the road to keep themselves within touching distance of the playoffs. When Pirani equalized in the 94th minute, a draw would have seemed like a positive result. They weren't content, though, pushing even harder for a dramatic 97th minute winner, stunning what little was left of the crowd at GEODIS Park.
"You can see the guys, they really go through a lot together and we try really hard to create a culture and an environment that celebrates vulnerability," said Lesesne.
"... My message was the same as it was throughout the pre-match and at halftime: we're going to keep going for the match, we're going to take risks, and we'll live with whatever, as long as we display ourselves in the fullest way possible, then we'll live with whatever the outcome is. And the outcome was what we deserved tonight."
No room for error
DC finished the night in 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings, tied on points with ninth-place Toronto FC and 10th-place Philadelphia Union.
They travel to the New England Revolution on Saturday, knowing three points could push them above the line and into a playoff spot (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). As soon as the final whistle blew in Nashville, their focus immediately shifted forward.
"We had a very brief post-match conversation... We can feel good about the performance, the result, and the mentality that we displayed again, but none of that matters if we don't go to New England and continue to show that," Lesesne said. "I think everyone's fully focused on the task at hand and I don't think there's a locker room right now that everyone's jumping up and down.
"We know we have more work to do."