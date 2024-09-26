Your Thursday Kickoff: LAFC & Vancouver secure critical cup titles

Club América are 2024 Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup winners . América got the better of Columbus in penalty kicks after battling to a 1-1 draw in the annual showdown between the reigning MLS and LIGA MX champions.

Goalkeeper Isaac Boehmer powered Vancouver Whitecaps FC to a penalty shootout victory over Toronto FC in Wednesday's 2024 Canadian Championship final at BC Place. This marks Vancouver's third straight CanChamp title and secures a 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup berth for head coach Vanni Sartini's team.

It looked for a moment like Sporting KC might have this in them. Erik Thommy’s 60th-minute equalizer induced an increasing feeling of anxiety in LA. A fifth straight loss in a final felt closer by the minute. As this one went to extra time, a nerve-wracking penalty shootout began to seem like the likely outcome.

Instead, Omar Campos, the U22 left back who arrived this offseason from Santos Laguna, cut in on his right foot at the top of the box in the 102nd minute and delivered his first-ever LAFC goal. Moments later, Kei Kamara, 18 years’ Campos’ senior with many, many more goals under his belt, delivered the final blow.

LAFC exorcised some demons here. Or at least held off even more demons from coming in. I’m not sure what another final loss would have done to their psyche - especially a final loss to an SKC side that’s already eliminated from Audi MLS Cup Playoffs contention - but I’m going to guess it wouldn’t have been anything good heading into the final stretch of the season. I’m sure extra time and the celebrations after had to be a little bit cathartic.

I’m not sure if that means they’ve sorted out all the issues that led to five straight winless MLS games before this. Sporting KC mostly ran step-for-step with them before extra time. Are two extra time goals at home enough to be considered a get-right moment?

We’ll find out. In the meantime, they can take solace in both a trophy and that Olivier Giroud had his most productive game since joining LAFC. He scored what we’ll call a “controversial” opener and collected 1.38 xG worth of chances on four shots in 67 minutes. They’ll need more of the same from him to win MLS Cup.