Which teams have qualified for Concacaf Champions Cup 2025?

Columbus Crew and LAFC are Major League Soccer's first two confirmed participants in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.
Up to 10 MLS clubs can qualify for the 27-team continental tournament that awards a FIFA Club World Cup spot.
TEAM
QUALIFYING METHOD
Columbus Crew
2024 Leagues Cup finalist
LAFC
2024 Leagues Cup finalist
Columbus and LAFC, the respective 2024 and 2023 CCC runners-up, earned their berths by reaching the Leagues Cup 2024 final. The winner of Sunday's final at Lower.com Field (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) qualifies directly to the Round of 16.
The winner of Sunday's Leagues Cup Third Place Match between Philadelphia Union and Colorado Rapids also punches their CCC ticket, confirming a third MLS club for next year's tournament.
How else can MLS clubs qualify?
Five more MLS clubs qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup:
- 2024 MLS Cup presented by Audi champion
- 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield winner
- Two next-best finishers in 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield standings
- Non-Supporters' Shield winning conference top seed
Additionally, the 2024 Canadian Championship and 2024 US Open Cup winners qualify for CCC:
- MLS clubs still in Canadian Championship contention: Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Toronto FC
- MLS clubs still in US Open Cup contention: Sporting Kansas City, Seattle Sounders FC, LAFC^
^LAFC have already qualified for CCC as Leagues Cup 2024 finalists
Non-MLS teams
The tournament will feature 27 teams across North America, Central America and the Caribbean. Six LIGA MX teams are already locked in.
- Mexico (6): Chivas Guadalajara, CF Monterrey, Club América, Cruz Azul, Pumas UNAM, Tigres UANL
- Canadian Premier League (2): 2024 Champion & Shield Winner
- Concacaf Caribbean Cup (3): 2024 Champion, Runner-Up, Third Place
- Concacaf Central American Cup (6): 2024 Champion, Runner-Up, Losing Semifinalists, Play-In Winners
CF Monterrey
Best in 2023-24 LIGA MX aggregate table
Mexico
Chivas de Guadalajara
Next-best in 2023-24 LIGA MX aggregate table
Mexico
Club América
2023-24 LIGA MX Apertura & Clausura champion
Mexico
Columbus Crew
Leagues Cup 2024 finalist
USA
Cruz Azul
2024 LIGA MX Clausura runner-up
Mexico
LAFC
Leagues Cup 2024 finalist
USA
Pumas UNAM
Next-best in 2023-24 LIGA MX aggregate table
Mexico
Tigres UANL
2023 LIGA MX Apertura runner-up
Mexico
2025 format
The Concacaf Champions Cup has a direct elimination knockout stage format and contains five rounds: Round One, Round of 16, Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Final.
The first four stages include home and away play, while the Final is a single-leg match.
Of the 27 clubs participating, 22 begin play in Round One and five receive a bye to the Round of 16.
- Leagues Cup winner: TBD
- MLS Cup winner: TBD
- Best-performing LIGA MX champion: TBD
- Caribbean Cup champion: TBD
- Central American Cup champion: TBD