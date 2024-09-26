Club América win 2024 Campeones Cup over Columbus Crew

Club América are 2024 Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup winners, topping Columbus Crew in penalty kicks after battling to a 1-1 draw in the annual showdown between the reigning MLS and LIGA MX champions.
The match at Lower.com Field went straight to PKs after América's Víctor Dávila and Columbus' Malte Amundsen traded second-half goals. PKs lasted seven rounds (5-4), with América center back Néstor Araujo scoring the winner and goalkeeper Luis Malagón making two saves.
Dávila broke the scoreless deadlock in the 68th minute, poking his breakaway shot past Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte after the hosts were caught in transition. Columbus found their equalizer in the 77th minute when Amundsen beat Malagón, slamming home Christian Ramírez's flicked-on header at the back post.
With their victory, América leveled the all-time Campeones Cup series at 3-3 between MLS and LIGA MX teams.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Columbus were denied their third title in 10 months, having won MLS Cup 2023 presented by Audi and the 2024 Leagues Cup. Despite suffering heartbreak, Wilfried Nancy’s team is poised to challenge for MLS Cup 2024 and has an outside chance at this year’s Supporters’ Shield. It’s jubilation for América, Mexico’s most storied club that’s now won five trophies in 15 months. It’s also Las Aguilas’ first-ever Campeones Cup title after losing the 2019 final to Atlanta United.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Araujo snuck his PK past Schulte, queuing celebrations for América. Beforehand, the Crew's goalkeeper made PK saves on Richard Sánchez and Ramón Juárez.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Malagón was stellar during regulation time, then came up clutch in the shootout. However, some controversy surrounded Columbus' decisive miss when Malagón was off his line early on Amundsen's shot that rattled the crossbar.
Next Up
- CLB: Saturday, Sept. 28 at D.C. United | 7:30 pm ET (MLS Season Pass) | MLS regular season
- AME: Sunday, Sept. 29 vs. Pumas UNAM | 8 pm ET | LIGA MX Apertura
Year
Result
League winner
2024
Columbus Crew 1 (4), Club América (5)
LIGA MX
2023
LAFC 0 (2), Tigres UNAL 0 (4)
LIGA MX
2022
New York City FC 2, Atlas FC 0
MLS
2021
Columbus Crew 2, Cruz Azul 0
MLS
2019
Atlanta United 3, Club América 2
MLS
2018
Toronto FC 1, Tigres UANL 3
LIGA MX
Campeones Cup wasn't held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.