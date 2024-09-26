Club América win 2024 Campeones Cup over Columbus Crew

Club América are 2024 Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup winners, topping Columbus Crew in penalty kicks after battling to a 1-1 draw in the annual showdown between the reigning MLS and LIGA MX champions.

The match at Lower.com Field went straight to PKs after América's Víctor Dávila and Columbus' Malte Amundsen traded second-half goals. PKs lasted seven rounds (5-4), with América center back Néstor Araujo scoring the winner and goalkeeper Luis Malagón making two saves.

Dávila broke the scoreless deadlock in the 68th minute, poking his breakaway shot past Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte after the hosts were caught in transition. Columbus found their equalizer in the 77th minute when Amundsen beat Malagón, slamming home Christian Ramírez's flicked-on header at the back post.

With their victory, América leveled the all-time Campeones Cup series at 3-3 between MLS and LIGA MX teams.

Goals