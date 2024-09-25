Portland Timbers' Evander wins Goal of the Matchday

His exploits in Matchday 34 strengthened his case, with the Brazilian No. 10 winning the AT&T Goal of the Matchday, claiming 42.5% of the fan vote for his long-range, bardown free kick in a 3-3 draw with Real Salt Lake .

Is Portland Timbers midfielder Evander the new frontrunner for the Landon Donovan MLS MVP?

2nd place, Luca Orellano (24.2%): Orellano knows how to score a Goal of the Matchday nominees, and he did it again in Matchday 34, curling a perfectly placed free-kick past Joe Willis in FC Cincinnati's 2-2 draw with Nashville SC.

3rd place, Edwin Mosquera (20.6%): Late sub. Instant impact. Top-right corner golazo. Mosquera looked like a hero to put Atlanta United up 2-1 in second-half stoppage time against the New York Red Bulls, only for Atlanta to surrender a late equalizer for the 2-2 draw.

4th place, Coco Carrasquilla (12.7%): It's not often a late bicycle kick finishes in the final spot of Goal of the Matchday voting, but that's just what happened to the Dynamo's Carrasquilla, whose goal secured a 1-0 win over Austin FC. Sometimes other stars just score bangers.