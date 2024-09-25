Goal of the Matchday

Portland Timbers' Evander wins Goal of the Matchday

MLSsoccer staff

Is Portland Timbers midfielder Evander the new frontrunner for the Landon Donovan MLS MVP?

His exploits in Matchday 34 strengthened his case, with the Brazilian No. 10 winning the AT&T Goal of the Matchday, claiming 42.5% of the fan vote for his long-range, bardown free kick in a 3-3 draw with Real Salt Lake.

2nd place, Luca Orellano (24.2%): Orellano knows how to score a Goal of the Matchday nominees, and he did it again in Matchday 34, curling a perfectly placed free-kick past Joe Willis in FC Cincinnati's 2-2 draw with Nashville SC.

3rd place, Edwin Mosquera (20.6%): Late sub. Instant impact. Top-right corner golazo. Mosquera looked like a hero to put Atlanta United up 2-1 in second-half stoppage time against the New York Red Bulls, only for Atlanta to surrender a late equalizer for the 2-2 draw.

4th place, Coco Carrasquilla (12.7%): It's not often a late bicycle kick finishes in the final spot of Goal of the Matchday voting, but that's just what happened to the Dynamo's Carrasquilla, whose goal secured a 1-0 win over Austin FC. Sometimes other stars just score bangers.

See all of the nominees here.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Goal of the Matchday Matchday Evander Portland Timbers

Related Stories

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 34
Atlanta United's Alexey Miranchuk wins Goal of the Matchday
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 33
More News
More News
Matchday 35: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?
Playoff Scenarios

Matchday 35: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?
Portland Timbers' Evander wins Goal of the Matchday
Goal of the Matchday

Portland Timbers' Evander wins Goal of the Matchday
MLS Cup 2023 champions Columbus Crew to visit White House

MLS Cup 2023 champions Columbus Crew to visit White House
Seattle Sounders sign Jackson Ragen to contract extension
Transfer Tracker

Seattle Sounders sign Jackson Ragen to contract extension
Your Wednesday Kickoff: Which MLS clubs will be crowned champions tonight? 
The Daily Kickoff

Your Wednesday Kickoff: Which MLS clubs will be crowned champions tonight? 
Video
Video
Cedric Teuchert hits ground running at St. Louis CITY
1:13
Quicker Stats

Cedric Teuchert hits ground running at St. Louis CITY
Columbus Crew: Can they win the Supporters' Shield?
3:15
This is MLS

Columbus Crew: Can they win the Supporters' Shield?
Hudson River Derby: Which NY club needs it more?
1:26
This is MLS

Hudson River Derby: Which NY club needs it more?
Vancouver Whitecaps: What's their ceiling in the West?
3:29
This is MLS

Vancouver Whitecaps: What's their ceiling in the West?