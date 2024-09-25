Transfer Tracker

Seattle Sounders sign Jackson Ragen to contract extension

RagenContractExt
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Seattle Sounders FC have signed center back Jackson Ragen to a contract extension through 2027 with an option for 2028, the club announced Wednesday.

Ragen, 26, has tallied 3g/5a in 84 appearances for Seattle over the past three seasons. He often anchors the Sounders' defense alongside Yeimar.

"We are excited to reach an agreement with Jackson. He’s earned this opportunity to extend his career in Seattle," general manager & chief soccer officer Craig Waibel said in a release.

"It’s always a great story to see a player excel for his hometown club after developing in our academy, so we're looking forward to him continuing his professional career in Rave Green."

Originally a product of Seattle's youth academy, Ragen was a collegiate standout for the University of Michigan before the Sounders acquired his MLS rights from Chicago Fire FC in exchange for a third-round 2023 MLS SuperDraft pick.

"I’d like to congratulate Jackson on his new deal and am pleased to see him remain in Seattle," said head coach Brian Schmetzer.

"Over the past few years, he’s developed into a crucial member of our defensive unit, which is a credit to both him and the coaches he’s worked with every day. We’re excited to continue the work and look forward to seeing what’s still to come in Jackson’s career."

Ragen and Seattle are chasing a top-four spot in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. They're currently sixth in the Western Conference table with 47 points (13W-9L-8D record).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Seattle Sounders FC Matchday Jackson Ragen

Related Stories

Charlotte FC sign Nathan Byrne to contract extension
Minnesota United sign Michael Boxall to contract extension
Toronto FC sign Nathaniel Edwards, Charlie Sharp
More News
More News
Seattle Sounders sign Jackson Ragen to contract extension
Transfer Tracker

Seattle Sounders sign Jackson Ragen to contract extension
Your Wednesday Kickoff: Which MLS clubs will be crowned champions tonight? 
The Daily Kickoff

Your Wednesday Kickoff: Which MLS clubs will be crowned champions tonight? 
Campeones Cup: Everything to know about Columbus Crew vs. Club América

Campeones Cup: Everything to know about Columbus Crew vs. Club América
Charlotte FC sign Nathan Byrne to contract extension
Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC sign Nathan Byrne to contract extension
Vancouver Whitecaps, Toronto FC chase Canadian Championship glory

Vancouver Whitecaps, Toronto FC chase Canadian Championship glory
Video
Video
What A Save! Who had the best stop in Matchday 34?
1:37
What A Save

What A Save! Who had the best stop in Matchday 34?
Best Skills of the Matchday! Must-see moves from Matchday 34
1:08
Best Skills of the Matchday

Best Skills of the Matchday! Must-see moves from Matchday 34
Energy Moment of the Matchday 34: James Sands
0:34

Energy Moment of the Matchday 34: James Sands
Handball in Charlotte FC vs. New England Revolution?
8:14
Instant Replay

Handball in Charlotte FC vs. New England Revolution?