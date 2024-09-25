Seattle Sounders sign Jackson Ragen to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Seattle Sounders FC have signed center back Jackson Ragen to a contract extension through 2027 with an option for 2028, the club announced Wednesday.

Ragen, 26, has tallied 3g/5a in 84 appearances for Seattle over the past three seasons. He often anchors the Sounders' defense alongside Yeimar.

"We are excited to reach an agreement with Jackson. He’s earned this opportunity to extend his career in Seattle," general manager & chief soccer officer Craig Waibel said in a release.

"It’s always a great story to see a player excel for his hometown club after developing in our academy, so we're looking forward to him continuing his professional career in Rave Green."

Originally a product of Seattle's youth academy, Ragen was a collegiate standout for the University of Michigan before the Sounders acquired his MLS rights from Chicago Fire FC in exchange for a third-round 2023 MLS SuperDraft pick.

"I’d like to congratulate Jackson on his new deal and am pleased to see him remain in Seattle," said head coach Brian Schmetzer.

"Over the past few years, he’s developed into a crucial member of our defensive unit, which is a credit to both him and the coaches he’s worked with every day. We’re excited to continue the work and look forward to seeing what’s still to come in Jackson’s career."

Ragen and Seattle are chasing a top-four spot in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. They're currently sixth in the Western Conference table with 47 points (13W-9L-8D record).