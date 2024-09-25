Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC sign Nathan Byrne to contract extension

NathanByrneContractExt
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Charlotte FC have signed right back Nathan Byrne to a contract extension through 2026 with an option for 2027, the club announced Wednesday.

The 32-year-old English defender has 0g/2a in 63 matches since Charlotte signed him in August 2022. Before coming to MLS, he featured for EFL Championship sides Wigan Athletic and Derby County.

"Nate has been a core part of our defensive line from the moment he arrived in Charlotte, and we’re excited he has chosen to commit his future to the club," general manager Zoran Krneta said in a statement.

"He has established himself as one of the best at his position in the league and has been an integral part of our stellar defensive record this season. He is the third member of our defense that we have signed to a long-term deal this season as we continue to set our club up for sustained success for seasons to come."

Byrne is a crucial piece of Charlotte's defense, which has conceded the second-fewest goals (33) in MLS. Left back Jere Uronen and center backs Tim Ream, Andrew Privett and Adilson Malanda add to that foundation.

"I’m delighted to sign a new contract that keeps me at the club for the next few seasons," Byrne said. "Charlotte is a place I have really enjoyed my football over the last two years, and there is no place I’d rather continue my career. We have a great group of guys that want to accomplish something special, and that begins now with this run-in to the playoffs."

In head coach Dean Smith's first season, Charlotte are sixth in the Eastern Conference (41 points; 11W-11L-8D). They're working towards a second-straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Charlotte FC Nathan Byrne

Related Stories

Seattle Sounders sign Jackson Ragen to contract extension
Minnesota United sign Michael Boxall to contract extension
Toronto FC sign Nathaniel Edwards, Charlie Sharp
More News
More News
Seattle Sounders sign Jackson Ragen to contract extension
Transfer Tracker

Seattle Sounders sign Jackson Ragen to contract extension
Your Wednesday Kickoff: Which MLS clubs will be crowned champions tonight? 
The Daily Kickoff

Your Wednesday Kickoff: Which MLS clubs will be crowned champions tonight? 
Campeones Cup: Everything to know about Columbus Crew vs. Club América

Campeones Cup: Everything to know about Columbus Crew vs. Club América
Charlotte FC sign Nathan Byrne to contract extension
Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC sign Nathan Byrne to contract extension
Vancouver Whitecaps, Toronto FC chase Canadian Championship glory

Vancouver Whitecaps, Toronto FC chase Canadian Championship glory
Video
Video
What A Save! Who had the best stop in Matchday 34?
1:37
What A Save

What A Save! Who had the best stop in Matchday 34?
Best Skills of the Matchday! Must-see moves from Matchday 34
1:08
Best Skills of the Matchday

Best Skills of the Matchday! Must-see moves from Matchday 34
Energy Moment of the Matchday 34: James Sands
0:34

Energy Moment of the Matchday 34: James Sands
Handball in Charlotte FC vs. New England Revolution?
8:14
Instant Replay

Handball in Charlotte FC vs. New England Revolution?