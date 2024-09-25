Charlotte FC sign Nathan Byrne to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
Charlotte FC have signed right back Nathan Byrne to a contract extension through 2026 with an option for 2027, the club announced Wednesday.
The 32-year-old English defender has 0g/2a in 63 matches since Charlotte signed him in August 2022. Before coming to MLS, he featured for EFL Championship sides Wigan Athletic and Derby County.
"Nate has been a core part of our defensive line from the moment he arrived in Charlotte, and we’re excited he has chosen to commit his future to the club," general manager Zoran Krneta said in a statement.
"He has established himself as one of the best at his position in the league and has been an integral part of our stellar defensive record this season. He is the third member of our defense that we have signed to a long-term deal this season as we continue to set our club up for sustained success for seasons to come."
Byrne is a crucial piece of Charlotte's defense, which has conceded the second-fewest goals (33) in MLS. Left back Jere Uronen and center backs Tim Ream, Andrew Privett and Adilson Malanda add to that foundation.
"I’m delighted to sign a new contract that keeps me at the club for the next few seasons," Byrne said. "Charlotte is a place I have really enjoyed my football over the last two years, and there is no place I’d rather continue my career. We have a great group of guys that want to accomplish something special, and that begins now with this run-in to the playoffs."
In head coach Dean Smith's first season, Charlotte are sixth in the Eastern Conference (41 points; 11W-11L-8D). They're working towards a second-straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant