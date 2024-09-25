MLS Cup 2023 champions Columbus Crew to visit White House

This Friday (Sept. 27), the Columbus Crew will visit the White House in recognition of their MLS Cup 2023 presented by Audi championship.

Columbus downed LAFC, 2-1, last December for their third league title and second in the past four years. Star forward Cucho Hernández was named MLS Cup MVP presented by Audi.

"The Columbus Crew are honored to participate in the special American tradition of celebrating our most recent league championship with the White House," said Dee and Jimmy Haslam, Haslam Sports Group CEO and Chairman/Managing and Principal Partners.

"Our club, players and staff fully appreciate the unique opportunities we have to represent our supporters, the city of Columbus, Major League Soccer and our sport throughout the world, including through this memorable event."

This marks the Crew's second official visit to the White House. They were hosted for a championship ceremony on July 19, 2009 after claiming their first MLS Cup in 2008.