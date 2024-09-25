Matchday

MLS Cup 2023 champions Columbus Crew to visit White House

Columbus Crew lift MLS Cup 2023
MLSsoccer staff

This Friday (Sept. 27), the Columbus Crew will visit the White House in recognition of their MLS Cup 2023 presented by Audi championship.

Columbus downed LAFC, 2-1, last December for their third league title and second in the past four years. Star forward Cucho Hernández was named MLS Cup MVP presented by Audi.

"The Columbus Crew are honored to participate in the special American tradition of celebrating our most recent league championship with the White House," said Dee and Jimmy Haslam, Haslam Sports Group CEO and Chairman/Managing and Principal Partners.

"Our club, players and staff fully appreciate the unique opportunities we have to represent our supporters, the city of Columbus, Major League Soccer and our sport throughout the world, including through this memorable event."

This marks the Crew's second official visit to the White House. They were hosted for a championship ceremony on July 19, 2009 after claiming their first MLS Cup in 2008.

A trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue was not possible following the team’s 2020 title due to COVID-19 protocols.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Columbus Crew Matchday

Related Stories

Matchday 35: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?
Portland Timbers' Evander wins Goal of the Matchday
Campeones Cup: Everything to know about Columbus Crew vs. Club América
More News
More News
Matchday 35: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?
Playoff Scenarios

Matchday 35: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?
Portland Timbers' Evander wins Goal of the Matchday
Goal of the Matchday

Portland Timbers' Evander wins Goal of the Matchday
MLS Cup 2023 champions Columbus Crew to visit White House

MLS Cup 2023 champions Columbus Crew to visit White House
Seattle Sounders sign Jackson Ragen to contract extension
Transfer Tracker

Seattle Sounders sign Jackson Ragen to contract extension
Your Wednesday Kickoff: Which MLS clubs will be crowned champions tonight? 
The Daily Kickoff

Your Wednesday Kickoff: Which MLS clubs will be crowned champions tonight? 
Video
Video
Cedric Teuchert hits ground running at St. Louis CITY
1:13
Quicker Stats

Cedric Teuchert hits ground running at St. Louis CITY
Columbus Crew: Can they win the Supporters' Shield?
3:15
This is MLS

Columbus Crew: Can they win the Supporters' Shield?
Hudson River Derby: Which NY club needs it more?
1:26
This is MLS

Hudson River Derby: Which NY club needs it more?
Vancouver Whitecaps: What's their ceiling in the West?
3:29
This is MLS

Vancouver Whitecaps: What's their ceiling in the West?