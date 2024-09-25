Matchday 35: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?

This Saturday during Matchday 35:
- Nine teams can clinch an Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
- Three teams can be eliminated from Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs contention
- One team can clinch homefield advantage in Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs
New York will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- New York win vs. New York City or...
- New York draw vs. New York City AND Toronto lose/draw at Chicago AND Nashville lose/draw at New England AND Atlanta lose/draw at Philadelphia AND Charlotte lose at Miami or...
- New York draw vs. New York City AND Toronto lose/draw at Chicago AND Atlanta lose/draw at Philadelphia AND Montréal lose/draw vs. San Jose or...
- New York draw vs. New York City AND Nashville lose/draw at New England AND Atlanta lose/draw at Philadelphia AND D.C. lose/draw vs. Columbus AND Montréal lose/draw vs. San Jose or...
- Toronto lose/draw at Chicago AND Atlanta lose/draw at Philadelphia AND Montréal lose vs. San Jose or...
- Toronto lose/draw at Chicago AND D.C. lose/draw vs. Columbus AND Nashville lose/draw at New England or...
- Nashville lose/draw at New England AND Atlanta lose/draw at Philadelphia AND D.C. lose/draw vs. Columbus AND Montréal lose vs. San Jose
Orlando will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Orlando win at Dallas or...
- Orlando draw at Dallas AND Toronto lose/draw at Chicago AND D.C. lose/draw vs. Columbus AND Nashville lose/draw at New England or...
- Orlando draw at Dallas AND Toronto lose/draw at Chicago AND Montréal lose/draw vs. San Jose AND Atlanta lose/draw at Philadelphia or...
- Orlando draw at Dallas AND Nashville lose/draw at New England AND Atlanta lose/draw at Philadelphia AND D.C. lose/draw vs. Columbus AND Montréal lose/draw vs. San Jose or...
- Toronto lose at Chicago AND Montréal lose vs. San Jose AND Atlanta lose/draw at Philadelphia or...
- D.C. lose/draw vs. Columbus AND Nashville draw at New England AND Toronto lose at Chicago or...
- D.C. lose/draw vs. Columbus AND Nashville draw at New England AND Montréal lose vs. San Jose AND Atlanta lose/draw at Philadelphia
Charlotte will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Charlotte win at Miami AND Toronto lose/draw at Chicago AND D.C. lose/draw vs. Columbus AND Nashville lose/draw at New England or...
- Charlotte win at Miami AND Toronto lose/draw at Chicago AND Montréal lose/draw vs. San Jose AND Atlanta lose/draw at Philadelphia or...
- Charlotte win at Miami AND Atlanta lose/draw at Philadelphia AND Montréal lose/draw vs. San Jose AND D.C. lose/draw vs. Columbus AND Nashville lose/draw at New England
New York City will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- New York City win at New York AND Toronto lose/draw at Chicago AND D.C. lose/draw vs. Columbus AND Nashville lose/draw at New England or...
- New York City win at New York AND Toronto lose/draw at Chicago AND Montréal lose/draw vs. San Jose AND Atlanta lose/draw at Philadelphia or...
- New York City win at New York AND Atlanta lose/draw at Philadelphia AND Montréal lose/draw vs. San Jose AND D.C. lose/draw vs. Columbus AND Nashville lose/draw at New England
LAFC will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- LAFC win/draw at Cincinnati or...
- Dallas lose/draw vs. Orlando
Houston will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Houston win at Seattle or...
- Dallas lose/draw vs. Orlando
Seattle will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Seattle win vs. Houston or...
- Seattle draw vs. Houston AND Dallas lose/draw vs. Orlando or...
- Dallas lose vs. Orlando AND Austin lose/draw vs. Salt Lake
Vancouver will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Vancouver win vs. Portland AND Dallas lose/draw vs. Orlando or...
- Vancouver draw vs. Portland AND Dallas lose vs. Orlando AND Austin lose/draw vs. Salt Lake
Portland will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Portland win at Vancouver AND Dallas lose vs. Orlando AND Austin lose/draw vs. Salt Lake
Chicago will be eliminated from Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:
- Chicago lose/draw vs. Toronto
Austin will be eliminated from Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:
- Austin lose vs. Salt Lake AND Portland win/draw at Vancouver AND Minnesota win vs. Colorado or...
- Austin draw vs. Salt Lake AND Portland win at Vancouver AND Minnesota win vs. Colorado
St. Louis will be eliminated from Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:
- St. Louis lose/draw vs. Kansas City or...
- Minnesota win/draw vs. Colorado
LA will clinch homefield advantage in Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Salt Lake lose/draw at Austin AND Vancouver lose/draw vs. Portland AND Seattle draw vs. Houston
- Houston lose at Seattle AND Salt Lake lose/draw at Austin AND Vancouver lose/draw vs. Portland AND Colorado lose/draw at Minnesota