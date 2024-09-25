Playoff Scenarios

Matchday 35: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?

24-Playoffs-Scenarios-SEA
MLSsoccer staff

This Saturday during Matchday 35:

  • Nine teams can clinch an Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
  • Three teams can be eliminated from Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs contention
  • One team can clinch homefield advantage in Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs
New York Red Bulls logo
New York Red Bulls

New York will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. New York win vs. New York City or...
  2. New York draw vs. New York City AND Toronto lose/draw at Chicago AND Nashville lose/draw at New England AND Atlanta lose/draw at Philadelphia AND Charlotte lose at Miami or...
  3. New York draw vs. New York City AND Toronto lose/draw at Chicago AND Atlanta lose/draw at Philadelphia AND Montréal lose/draw vs. San Jose or...
  4. New York draw vs. New York City AND Nashville lose/draw at New England AND Atlanta lose/draw at Philadelphia AND D.C. lose/draw vs. Columbus AND Montréal lose/draw vs. San Jose or...
  5. Toronto lose/draw at Chicago AND Atlanta lose/draw at Philadelphia AND Montréal lose vs. San Jose or...
  6. Toronto lose/draw at Chicago AND D.C. lose/draw vs. Columbus AND Nashville lose/draw at New England or...
  7. Nashville lose/draw at New England AND Atlanta lose/draw at Philadelphia AND D.C. lose/draw vs. Columbus AND Montréal lose vs. San Jose
Orlando City logo
Orlando City

Orlando will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Orlando win at Dallas or...
  2. Orlando draw at Dallas AND Toronto lose/draw at Chicago AND D.C. lose/draw vs. Columbus AND Nashville lose/draw at New England or...
  3. Orlando draw at Dallas AND Toronto lose/draw at Chicago AND Montréal lose/draw vs. San Jose AND Atlanta lose/draw at Philadelphia or...
  4. Orlando draw at Dallas AND Nashville lose/draw at New England AND Atlanta lose/draw at Philadelphia AND D.C. lose/draw vs. Columbus AND Montréal lose/draw vs. San Jose or...
  5. Toronto lose at Chicago AND Montréal lose vs. San Jose AND Atlanta lose/draw at Philadelphia or...
  6. D.C. lose/draw vs. Columbus AND Nashville draw at New England AND Toronto lose at Chicago or...
  7. D.C. lose/draw vs. Columbus AND Nashville draw at New England AND Montréal lose vs. San Jose AND Atlanta lose/draw at Philadelphia
Charlotte FC logo
Charlotte FC

Charlotte will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Charlotte win at Miami AND Toronto lose/draw at Chicago AND D.C. lose/draw vs. Columbus AND Nashville lose/draw at New England or...
  2. Charlotte win at Miami AND Toronto lose/draw at Chicago AND Montréal lose/draw vs. San Jose AND Atlanta lose/draw at Philadelphia or...
  3. Charlotte win at Miami AND Atlanta lose/draw at Philadelphia AND Montréal lose/draw vs. San Jose AND D.C. lose/draw vs. Columbus AND Nashville lose/draw at New England
New York City FC logo
New York City FC

New York City will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. New York City win at New York AND Toronto lose/draw at Chicago AND D.C. lose/draw vs. Columbus AND Nashville lose/draw at New England or...
  2. New York City win at New York AND Toronto lose/draw at Chicago AND Montréal lose/draw vs. San Jose AND Atlanta lose/draw at Philadelphia or...
  3. New York City win at New York AND Atlanta lose/draw at Philadelphia AND Montréal lose/draw vs. San Jose AND D.C. lose/draw vs. Columbus AND Nashville lose/draw at New England
Los Angeles Football Club logo
Los Angeles Football Club

LAFC will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. LAFC win/draw at Cincinnati or...
  2. Dallas lose/draw vs. Orlando
Houston Dynamo FC logo
Houston Dynamo FC

Houston will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Houston win at Seattle or...
  2. Dallas lose/draw vs. Orlando
Seattle Sounders FC logo
Seattle Sounders FC

Seattle will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Seattle win vs. Houston or...
  2. Seattle draw vs. Houston AND Dallas lose/draw vs. Orlando or...
  3. Dallas lose vs. Orlando AND Austin lose/draw vs. Salt Lake
Vancouver Whitecaps FC logo
Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Vancouver will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Vancouver win vs. Portland AND Dallas lose/draw vs. Orlando or...
  2. Vancouver draw vs. Portland AND Dallas lose vs. Orlando AND Austin lose/draw vs. Salt Lake
Portland Timbers logo
Portland Timbers

Portland will clinch a berth in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Portland win at Vancouver AND Dallas lose vs. Orlando AND Austin lose/draw vs. Salt Lake
Elimination Scenarios
Chicago Fire FC logo
Chicago Fire FC

Chicago will be eliminated from Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:

  1. Chicago lose/draw vs. Toronto
Austin FC logo
Austin FC

Austin will be eliminated from Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:

  1. Austin lose vs. Salt Lake AND Portland win/draw at Vancouver AND Minnesota win vs. Colorado or...
  2. Austin draw vs. Salt Lake AND Portland win at Vancouver AND Minnesota win vs. Colorado
St. Louis CITY SC logo
St. Louis CITY SC

St. Louis will be eliminated from Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs contention if:

  1. St. Louis lose/draw vs. Kansas City or...
  2. Minnesota win/draw vs. Colorado
Homefield Scenarios
LA Galaxy logo
LA Galaxy

LA will clinch homefield advantage in Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Salt Lake lose/draw at Austin AND Vancouver lose/draw vs. Portland AND Seattle draw vs. Houston
  2. Houston lose at Seattle AND Salt Lake lose/draw at Austin AND Vancouver lose/draw vs. Portland AND Colorado lose/draw at Minnesota
MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Playoff Scenarios Matchday MLS Cup Playoffs Orlando City SC New York Red Bulls Los Angeles Football Club Vancouver Whitecaps FC Houston Dynamo FC Seattle Sounders FC Portland Timbers New York City Football Club Charlotte FC St. Louis CITY SC Chicago Fire FC Austin FC LA Galaxy

Related Stories

Colorado Rapids clinch Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
Real Salt Lake clinch Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
Matchday 34: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?
More News
More News
Matchday 35: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?
Playoff Scenarios

Matchday 35: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?
Portland Timbers' Evander wins Goal of the Matchday
Goal of the Matchday

Portland Timbers' Evander wins Goal of the Matchday
MLS Cup 2023 champions Columbus Crew to visit White House

MLS Cup 2023 champions Columbus Crew to visit White House
Seattle Sounders sign Jackson Ragen to contract extension
Transfer Tracker

Seattle Sounders sign Jackson Ragen to contract extension
Your Wednesday Kickoff: Which MLS clubs will be crowned champions tonight? 
The Daily Kickoff

Your Wednesday Kickoff: Which MLS clubs will be crowned champions tonight? 
Video
Video
Cedric Teuchert hits ground running at St. Louis CITY
1:13
Quicker Stats

Cedric Teuchert hits ground running at St. Louis CITY
Columbus Crew: Can they win the Supporters' Shield?
3:15
This is MLS

Columbus Crew: Can they win the Supporters' Shield?
Hudson River Derby: Which NY club needs it more?
1:26
This is MLS

Hudson River Derby: Which NY club needs it more?
Vancouver Whitecaps: What's their ceiling in the West?
3:29
This is MLS

Vancouver Whitecaps: What's their ceiling in the West?