Three-peat! Vancouver Whitecaps top Toronto FC to win Canadian Championship

The match finished 0-0 in regulation, setting the stage for Vancouver's 4-2 victory in the shootout, with Bjørn Inge Utvik converting the final kick from the spot.

This marks Vancouver's third straight CanChamp title and secures a 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup berth for head coach Vanni Sartini's team.

Toronto had a golden opportunity to take the lead in the 38th minute after Richie Laryea won a penalty kick by drawing a foul in the box on Vancouver's Matias Laborda. However, Boehmer denied Federico Bernardeschi's spot-kick.

Boehmer came up big again in the decisive shootout, making a save on Toronto's Kosi Thompson and seeing Matty Longstaff smash his effort off the crossbar.

