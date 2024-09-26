Three-peat! Vancouver Whitecaps top Toronto FC to win Canadian Championship

A goalkeeping masterclass from Isaac Boehmer powered Vancouver Whitecaps FC to a penalty-kick victory over Toronto FC in Wednesday's 2024 Canadian Championship final at BC Place.
The match finished 0-0 in regulation, setting the stage for Vancouver's 4-2 victory in the shootout, with Bjørn Inge Utvik converting the final kick from the spot.
This marks Vancouver's third straight CanChamp title and secures a 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup berth for head coach Vanni Sartini's team.
Toronto had a golden opportunity to take the lead in the 38th minute after Richie Laryea won a penalty kick by drawing a foul in the box on Vancouver's Matias Laborda. However, Boehmer denied Federico Bernardeschi's spot-kick.
Boehmer came up big again in the decisive shootout, making a save on Toronto's Kosi Thompson and seeing Matty Longstaff smash his effort off the crossbar.
Goals
- None
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: After going six years without one, the Whitecaps have hoisted the Voyageurs Cup three times in a row and secured their 2025 CCC spot. Vancouver are also on track to qualify for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, with a chance to make it a special season should they pull off an MLS Cup presented by Audi run. Toronto are still on track to reach the playoffs, but couldn't add a CanChamp-record ninth title.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Toronto would have been in the driver’s seat if Bernardeschi converted this first-half PK, only to see Boehmer come through with a sprawling denial.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Boehmer usually backs up Yohei Takaoka. The 22-year-old homegrown seized his opportunity with a mammoth effort.
Next Up
- VAN: Saturday, Sept. 28 vs. Portland Timbers | 10:30 pm ET (MLS Season Pass) | MLS regular season
- TOR: Saturday, Sept. 28 at Chicago Fire FC | 8:30 pm ET (MLS Season Pass) | MLS regular season