Three-peat! Vancouver Whitecaps top Toronto FC to win Canadian Championship

MLSsoccer staff

A goalkeeping masterclass from Isaac Boehmer powered Vancouver Whitecaps FC to a penalty-kick victory over Toronto FC in Wednesday's 2024 Canadian Championship final at BC Place.

The match finished 0-0 in regulation, setting the stage for Vancouver's 4-2 victory in the shootout, with Bjørn Inge Utvik converting the final kick from the spot.

This marks Vancouver's third straight CanChamp title and secures a 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup berth for head coach Vanni Sartini's team.

Toronto had a golden opportunity to take the lead in the 38th minute after Richie Laryea won a penalty kick by drawing a foul in the box on Vancouver's Matias Laborda. However, Boehmer denied Federico Bernardeschi's spot-kick.

Boehmer came up big again in the decisive shootout, making a save on Toronto's Kosi Thompson and seeing Matty Longstaff smash his effort off the crossbar.

Goals

  • None

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: After going six years without one, the Whitecaps have hoisted the Voyageurs Cup three times in a row and secured their 2025 CCC spot. Vancouver are also on track to qualify for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, with a chance to make it a special season should they pull off an MLS Cup presented by Audi run. Toronto are still on track to reach the playoffs, but couldn't add a CanChamp-record ninth title.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Toronto would have been in the driver’s seat if Bernardeschi converted this first-half PK, only to see Boehmer come through with a sprawling denial.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Boehmer usually backs up Yohei Takaoka. The 22-year-old homegrown seized his opportunity with a mammoth effort.

Next Up

MLSsoccer staff
@mls
Canadian Championship Vancouver Whitecaps FC Toronto FC

Champions! LAFC win US Open Cup over Sporting Kansas City
Which teams have qualified for Concacaf Champions Cup 2025?
Club América win 2024 Campeones Cup over Columbus Crew
Champions! LAFC win US Open Cup over Sporting Kansas City

Which teams have qualified for Concacaf Champions Cup 2025?

Club América win 2024 Campeones Cup over Columbus Crew

