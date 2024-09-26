Matchday

Champions! LAFC win US Open Cup over Sporting Kansas City

24-USOC-Champs-LAFC-16x9
Dylan Butler

LAFC are champions again, capturing their first-ever US Open Cup title via Wednesday's 3-1 extra-time win over Sporting Kansas City.

In front of a raucous crowd at BMO Stadium, LAFC exorcised the demons from four consecutive finals defeats, including Leagues Cup 2024 and MLS Cup presented by Audi 2023 against the Columbus Crew. They previously won MLS Cup 2022.

Omar Campos etched himself into LAFC lore, scoring the extra-time winner in the 102nd minute with a low finish inside the far post.

Seven minutes later, Kei Kamara latched onto Denis Bouanga's cross and headed in an insurance marker against a Sporting side he helped lead to a USOC title 12 years ago.

French legend Olivier Giroud opened the scoring (53') with his second goal in a final for LAFC since arriving from AC Milan this summer, sliding home Mateusz Bogusz's low cross.

LAFC's initial lead was short-lived, though. Sporting KC midfielder Erik Thommy slammed home a first-time equalizer under the crossbar on the hour mark.

But thanks to goals by Campos and Kamara in extra time, LAFC celebrated their third title under head coach Steve Cherundolo.

Goals

  • 53' - LAFC - Olivier Giroud | WATCH
  • 60' - SKC - Erik Thommy | WATCH
  • 102' - LAFC - Omar Campos | WATCH
  • 109' - LAFC - Kei Kamara | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: No doubt, Steve Cherundolo is tired of hearing about how LAFC have come up short in multiple finals since winning MLS Cup in 2022. But that streak ended emphatically at BMO Stadium and could be the charge the Black & Gold need down the stretch of the regular season and into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Sporting KC are already out of playoff contention and fell short of winning their fifth-ever USOC title.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Who did you have scoring the winner? Olivier Giroud? Denis Bounaga? Mateusz Bogusz? Nope, it was Omar Campos, whose first goal for LAFC was a title-winner.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Denis Bouanga didn’t score a goal, but he was goal-dangerous throughout and assisted on Kei Kamara’s insurance goal.

Next Up

Dylan Butler -
@Dylan_Butler
US Open Cup Los Angeles Football Club Sporting Kansas City Matchday

Related Stories

Three-peat! Vancouver Whitecaps top Toronto FC to win Canadian Championship
Which teams have qualified for Concacaf Champions Cup 2025?
Club América win 2024 Campeones Cup over Columbus Crew
More News
More News
Champions! LAFC win US Open Cup over Sporting Kansas City

Champions! LAFC win US Open Cup over Sporting Kansas City
Three-peat! Vancouver Whitecaps top Toronto FC to win Canadian Championship

Three-peat! Vancouver Whitecaps top Toronto FC to win Canadian Championship
Which teams have qualified for Concacaf Champions Cup 2025?

Which teams have qualified for Concacaf Champions Cup 2025?
Club América win 2024 Campeones Cup over Columbus Crew

Club América win 2024 Campeones Cup over Columbus Crew
Matchday 35: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?
Playoff Scenarios

Matchday 35: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Sporting Kansas City | September 25, 2024
7:07

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Sporting Kansas City | September 25, 2024
Goal: K. Kamara vs. SKC, 109'
1:05

Goal: K. Kamara vs. SKC, 109'
Goal: O. Campos vs. SKC, 102' 
1:05

Goal: O. Campos vs. SKC, 102' 
Goal: E. Thommy vs. LAFC, 60'
1:00

Goal: E. Thommy vs. LAFC, 60'