Champions! LAFC win US Open Cup over Sporting Kansas City

LAFC are champions again, capturing their first-ever US Open Cup title via Wednesday's 3-1 extra-time win over Sporting Kansas City.
In front of a raucous crowd at BMO Stadium, LAFC exorcised the demons from four consecutive finals defeats, including Leagues Cup 2024 and MLS Cup presented by Audi 2023 against the Columbus Crew. They previously won MLS Cup 2022.
Omar Campos etched himself into LAFC lore, scoring the extra-time winner in the 102nd minute with a low finish inside the far post.
Seven minutes later, Kei Kamara latched onto Denis Bouanga's cross and headed in an insurance marker against a Sporting side he helped lead to a USOC title 12 years ago.
French legend Olivier Giroud opened the scoring (53') with his second goal in a final for LAFC since arriving from AC Milan this summer, sliding home Mateusz Bogusz's low cross.
LAFC's initial lead was short-lived, though. Sporting KC midfielder Erik Thommy slammed home a first-time equalizer under the crossbar on the hour mark.
But thanks to goals by Campos and Kamara in extra time, LAFC celebrated their third title under head coach Steve Cherundolo.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: No doubt, Steve Cherundolo is tired of hearing about how LAFC have come up short in multiple finals since winning MLS Cup in 2022. But that streak ended emphatically at BMO Stadium and could be the charge the Black & Gold need down the stretch of the regular season and into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Sporting KC are already out of playoff contention and fell short of winning their fifth-ever USOC title.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Who did you have scoring the winner? Olivier Giroud? Denis Bounaga? Mateusz Bogusz? Nope, it was Omar Campos, whose first goal for LAFC was a title-winner.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Denis Bouanga didn’t score a goal, but he was goal-dangerous throughout and assisted on Kei Kamara’s insurance goal.
Next Up
- LAFC: Saturday, Sept. 28 at FC Cincinnati (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) | MLS regular season
- SKC: Saturday, Sept. 28 at St. Louis CITY SC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) | MLS regular season