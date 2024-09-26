Champions! LAFC win US Open Cup over Sporting Kansas City

In front of a raucous crowd at BMO Stadium, LAFC exorcised the demons from four consecutive finals defeats, including Leagues Cup 2024 and MLS Cup presented by Audi 2023 against the Columbus Crew. They previously won MLS Cup 2022.

Omar Campos etched himself into LAFC lore, scoring the extra-time winner in the 102nd minute with a low finish inside the far post.

Seven minutes later, Kei Kamara latched onto Denis Bouanga's cross and headed in an insurance marker against a Sporting side he helped lead to a USOC title 12 years ago.

French legend Olivier Giroud opened the scoring (53') with his second goal in a final for LAFC since arriving from AC Milan this summer, sliding home Mateusz Bogusz's low cross.

LAFC's initial lead was short-lived, though. Sporting KC midfielder Erik Thommy slammed home a first-time equalizer under the crossbar on the hour mark.

But thanks to goals by Campos and Kamara in extra time, LAFC celebrated their third title under head coach Steve Cherundolo.

Goals