Your Thursday Kickoff: 14-year-old Cavan Sullivan makes pro debut, Galaxy go top of the West   

Philadelphia Union's Sullivan sets MLS record
At 14 years and 293 days, Cavan Sullivan is now the youngest player in MLS history. The homegrown midfielder subbed into Wednesday's 5-1 rout of the New England Revolution in the 85th minute, breaking the record Freddy Adu established with D.C. United more than 20 years ago (in April 2004) at 14 years and 306 days. Sullivan not only beats Adu's longstanding MLS mark but becomes the youngest debutant among the top North American professional sports leagues (MLB, MLS, NBA, NFL, NHL, NWSL, WNBA).
The Herons were still missing multiple key pieces in this one despite the end of Copa América. It didn’t matter thanks to Diego Gómez and Federico Redondo. It’s a bounceback win after their 6-1 loss to Cincinnati and their fifth win in their six games since the start of Copa América. It seemed like this would be the moment the Herons could start to falter. They did. But only once. And after this stretch, they’re still on top of the Supporters’ Shield standings with a league-best 2.08 points per game.
From here it stays interesting, though, because just when it seemed like they’d get Lionel Messi back, his ankle started looking like Jabba the Hutt. This team is clearly good enough to win without him and is set to put Luis Suárez back in the lineup plus whatever “wait how can they legally do that again?” transfers they have lined up this window. But the standard is more than “good enough.” They need trophies. We’ll see if they’re good enough to do that with Messi on the sidelines for a while.
Of course, it helps when the other Shield contenders are out here doing this…
OH NO, CINCY.
In yesterday’s Watchgridometer, we wrote: “If Cincy lose this one due to their issues on the back line we’re slamming the panic button. I really don’t think they’ll lose this one though.”
Fortunately/unfortunately, It can’t be chalked up to issues on the back line. It can definitely be chalked up to the fact that Lucho Acosta missed this one due to a foot injury though. Per MLS’ Marc Connolly, Cincy is 0W-6L-4D since 2021 without Lucho in the squad. They still probably shouldn’t be bricking it at home against the Fire, but still, we won’t slam the panic button quite yet. It doesn’t seem like this is an injury that keeps him out long-term. Plus, for Shield purposes, a month-long MLS break is on the way.
Anyway, we should give credit where it’s due. Chicago have taken four points in the first two games of a three-game stretch featuring New York City FC, Cincy and Inter Miami. They’re only two points out of a Wild Card spot and they technically should have some room to bring in one, maybe two DPs. That means it’s time to check my patented Chicago Fire FC Season Timeline Flow Chart…
I can see it → Oh, no → Oh, yikes, no → Well, maybe → Nope → But let’s just… → Oh, ok immediate no on that → But what if they tweak this → This looks better! → OH NO. THEY GOT ME AGAIN → No. → I’m not falling for that → No, forever. → Offseason → I can see it.
You are officially at “I’m not falling for that.” Welcome. The most likely scenario from here on out is that they inexplicably beat Miami, sign two DPs and miss the playoffs anyway. This is just how it works. Unless... nah, nope, not falling for that again.
Patrick Agyemang scored his seventh goal of the season and Charlotte picked up another impressive result. The Crown took four points from a three-game stretch of Inter Miami, FC Cincinnati and Columbus. Now, they get Austin before Leagues Cup and will very likely add two DPs between then and their next MLS game in late August. They’re still two points out of a home playoff spot but have a very, very manageable run down the stretch. They do have a huge matchup with the Red Bulls coming out of Leagues Cup and a trip to Miami, but the rest of their nine games all come against teams below them in the standings.
The Crew will be disappointed in their follow-up to the LAFC win, especially with Cincy faltering and Miami picking up another win. They still have a genuine Shield challenge in their sights though.
The second half of this one didn’t match a wild first 45 (plus 10’!). Diego Fagúndez, Joseph Paintsil and Riqui Puig all found the net for LA, Kevin Cabral scored a revenge goal, and Cole Bassett pushed the score to 3-2 just before the break. Things calmed down from there though and the Galaxy woke up this morning in first place in the West.
Now, to be fair, they’ve played two more games than LAFC and one more than RSL, but full credit to them, they aren’t bowing out of this race. They seemed a bit cooked after their ugly loss to Dallas over the weekend, but even without Dejan Joveljic available, they bounced back here. It helps of course when have folks like Gabriel Pec making things happen. Pec didn’t score, but his run to set up Paintsil’s goal was top-shelf stuff. He has nine goals and 10 assists on the year now.
Brayan Vera scored from distance to cancel out Cristian Olivera’s early opener and a heavyweight fight fizzled out into a draw. It’s a great road point for RSL. It’s another disappointing home result for LAFC.
With a three game run of Columbus, RSL and Seattle following their El Tráfico win, this felt like a stretch that could cement LAFC as the clear best team in the West and set them up for the Supporters’ Shield chase down the stretch. Instead, they’ve looked lackluster. The Black & Gold are heading into this weekend fourth in the league on points per game and a little less assured of their status among the league’s elite teams.
The ‘Caps took care of business in the end against SKC thanks to a Fafà Picault winner. With Colorado’s loss to LA, the Whitecaps are up to fourth in the West. They’ve won four of their last five.
Jeremiah Oshan of Sounder At Heart pulled this stat: The Sounders are now 10W-4L-5D in league play when they finish the match with 11 players. It sure seems like injuries and dumb mistakes kept us from seeing that the bones of a pretty good MLS team are still there. The Sounders have won five straight and six of their last seven to move within two points of a home playoff spot. We’ve seen this movie before, right?
Then again, none of those six wins have come against better than ninth in their conference standings. You can only play who's in front of you, but still, there might be a bit of smoke and mirrors with this run. I guess we’ll find out how true that is this weekend when they host LAFC.
Welcome to the season, Orlando. With Martin Ojeda starting centrally again, the Lions kept rolling. In the five games since Ojeda took over as Orlando’s most central attacking midfielder, the Lions have earned 12 points and four straight wins with 15 goals scored. They’re up to seventh in the East and technically have a real shot at a home playoff spot. They’re still five points out and have to jump three teams, but it’s at least a possibility now.
We should mention though, like Seattle, they haven’t been facing the stiffest competition in the last four games. None of their four wins came against a team better than eighth in the standings. They still have a few things to prove.
The Union, finally, mercifully, had a night to remember at Subaru Park. Tai Baribo scored a hat trick, Quinn Sullivan scored a stunner and the Union scored some Union-as-all-hell goals on their way to a beatdown of a short-handed New England side. It’s their first win since May 18 (also New England) and their first home win since March 30.
But that’s not what made headlines. Moments after his brother scored one of the best goals of the week, 14-year-old Cavan Sullivan took the field for his MLS debut and became the youngest player in MLS history. Sullivan was able to put a shot on target in his limited minutes.
Paul Arriola and Gyasi Zardes traded goals to kick things off, but the real sparks came in the second half. Petar Musa got a second chance at a penalty after Brad Stuver came off his line and saved the first attempt. After Austin’s Julio Cascante gave him some grief for the first miss, Musa stepped up and thumped the ever-living hell out of the ball into the top right corner and immediately turned around to let Cascante know about it. In the ensuing scuffle, Sebastian Driussi earned a red car. Top-tier rivalry moment in my opinion.
Dallas were in control from there and are now just two points out of a Wild Card spot. Austin are stuck in 10th place.
An own goal canceled out a late brace from Josef Martínez and both teams left with a point as the Red Bulls missed an opportunity to gain ground on the other teams chasing a home playoff spot. They’re technically unbeaten in their last seven, but only have nine points from that span. This is the drawingest team in the league right now.
On the other side, it’s a great point for a Montréal side that’s now up to ninth in the standings. They’ve got all of their international players back from Copa América now and look like a solid bet to finish above the line. Considering all the issues they’ve had fielding a full team this year, that’s impressive work from Laurent Courtois and company in year one.
Atlanta United scored in the first 20 seconds of this one and even added a second goal later in the half, but New York City didn’t flinch. The Pigeons brought on Maxi Moralez at the start of the second half and were in total control from there as a heavily rotated side earned a comeback point on the road. A big match against Orlando is waiting for them this weekend.
In a battle of teams trying to disappoint me more, Minnesota came out on top. The Loons gave up two goals immediately upon hitting the 90-minute mark and fell 3-2 to a D.C. United team that hasn’t caught any breaks this season. Despite Tani Oluwaseyi’s return, Minnesota are still looking for their first win since June 1.
D.C. smashed and grabbed here. They should be thrilled. They’re just one point out of a Wild Card spot.
Daniel Steres scored late as Houston found a way past the almost certain 2024 Wooden Spoon winners.
MLS and On Location to promote and sell hospitality program for FIFA World Cup 26: Major League Soccer and On Location, the exclusive Official Hospitality Provider of the FIFA World Cup, announced today a collaboration to promote and sell game-changing hospitality experiences for the historic FIFA World Cup being hosted by Canada, Mexico and the USA in 2026. Major League Soccer and On Location, the exclusive Official Hospitality Provider of the FIFA World Cup, announced today a collaboration to promote and sell game-changing hospitality experiences for the historic FIFA World Cup being hosted by Canada, Mexico and the USA in 2026.
"Future of the Game Showcase" to unveil new technologies during 2024 MLS All-Star Game: During the 2024 MLS All-Star Game in Columbus on July 24, MLS will host a “Future of the Game Showcase.” This event, which will feature live demonstrations of pioneering technology, including new data-creation methods, advanced refereeing tools, broadcast enhancements, and AI-driven fan experiences, will take place at Lower.com Field.
Major League Soccer and TOCA partner to bring All-Star experience to young athletes: Major League Soccer and TOCA Football are partnering to bring a special All-Star experience to four youth soccer stars from across the United States. Each young athlete will take the field alongside the 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T.
