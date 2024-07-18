Your Thursday Kickoff: 14-year-old Cavan Sullivan makes pro debut, Galaxy go top of the West   

At 14 years and 293 days, Cavan Sullivan is now the youngest player in MLS history. The homegrown midfielder subbed into Wednesday's 5-1 rout of the New England Revolution in the 85th minute, breaking the record Freddy Adu established with D.C. United more than 20 years ago (in April 2004) at 14 years and 306 days. Sullivan not only beats Adu's longstanding MLS mark but becomes the youngest debutant among the top North American professional sports leagues (MLB, MLS, NBA, NFL, NHL, NWSL, WNBA).

Of course, it helps when the other Shield contenders are out here doing this…

From here it stays interesting, though, because just when it seemed like they’d get Lionel Messi back, his ankle started looking like Jabba the Hutt. This team is clearly good enough to win without him and is set to put Luis Suárez back in the lineup plus whatever “wait how can they legally do that again?” transfers they have lined up this window. But the standard is more than “good enough.” They need trophies. We’ll see if they’re good enough to do that with Messi on the sidelines for a while.

The Herons were still missing multiple key pieces in this one despite the end of Copa América. It didn’t matter thanks to Diego Gómez and Federico Redondo. It’s a bounceback win after their 6-1 loss to Cincinnati and their fifth win in their six games since the start of Copa América. It seemed like this would be the moment the Herons could start to falter. They did. But only once. And after this stretch, they’re still on top of the Supporters’ Shield standings with a league-best 2.08 points per game.

OH NO, CINCY.

In yesterday’s Watchgridometer, we wrote: “If Cincy lose this one due to their issues on the back line we’re slamming the panic button. I really don’t think they’ll lose this one though.”

Fortunately/unfortunately, It can’t be chalked up to issues on the back line. It can definitely be chalked up to the fact that Lucho Acosta missed this one due to a foot injury though. Per MLS’ Marc Connolly, Cincy is 0W-6L-4D since 2021 without Lucho in the squad. They still probably shouldn’t be bricking it at home against the Fire, but still, we won’t slam the panic button quite yet. It doesn’t seem like this is an injury that keeps him out long-term. Plus, for Shield purposes, a month-long MLS break is on the way.

Anyway, we should give credit where it’s due. Chicago have taken four points in the first two games of a three-game stretch featuring New York City FC, Cincy and Inter Miami. They’re only two points out of a Wild Card spot and they technically should have some room to bring in one, maybe two DPs. That means it’s time to check my patented Chicago Fire FC Season Timeline Flow Chart…

I can see it → Oh, no → Oh, yikes, no → Well, maybe → Nope → But let’s just… → Oh, ok immediate no on that → But what if they tweak this → This looks better! → OH NO. THEY GOT ME AGAIN → No. → I’m not falling for that → No, forever. → Offseason → I can see it.