LA Galaxy put Western Conference on notice by taking first place

The LA Galaxy took over the top spot in the Western Conference on Wednesday night with a 3-2 home win over the Colorado Rapids in which all the stars shined.

Designated Players Riqui Puig, Joseph Paintsil and Gabriel Pec each notched an assist, while Puig and Paintsil found the back of the net in a first-half blitz that left the Rapids stunned.

"I thought we had a really good first half, maybe one of our better halves of the season," head coach Greg Vanney said post-match. "I thought we were super dynamic, getting behind even their presses. We were breaking and getting on the other side and you know, I think there was a couple more goals into it."

Sights set on No. 1 seed

Their spot in the table isn't guaranteed at this point in the season, and certainly not with cross-town rivals LAFC just two points behind with two games in hand. But it's a sign of the club's ambition and their growing confidence heading into the home stretch of the season.

"We have nine games left," noted Puig after yet another standout performance. "I think it's really important to be on top because I think if we play at home, we can be like a better team also with the fans. We can do a better job and I think that it's really important these last nine games, because can be in the first position and I think it's really important."