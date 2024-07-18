No Messi, no problem: Redondo, Gómez put Inter Miami back in Supporters' Shield lead

Even without Lionel Messi in the lineup, Inter Miami CF are back in the driver's seat for the Supporters' Shield.

A 3-1 win over Toronto FC on Wednesday night, coupled with FC Cincinnati's 1-0 loss to Chicago Fire FC, saw the Herons end the night on 50 points. That leaves them two points clear of their Queen City foes to retake the top spot atop the overall MLS standings.

Messi, recovering from an injury suffered during Argentina's 1-0 win over Colombia in Sunday's Copa America final, looked on as two of Miami's youngsters delivered: Diego Gómez with a 43rd-minute opener and Federico Redondo, who assisted on the first goal of the night while adding a second-half brace (53', 59') to put the game away.

"Every team [loses their] most important players sometime or another," Miami head coach Tata Martino said through a translator after the match. "[Those] who are going to have to play [in place of them] are going to have to [say] 'I have to be the one who performs,' and that's what they've done."