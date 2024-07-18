Minnesota United's newest star? Carter Lucero scores heartwarming goal

On his seventh birthday, the Tuscon, Arizona native led the Loons out ahead of their match against D.C. United , taking the ball down the field straight from the opening kickoff before slotting a perfectly-placed shot through the legs of goalkeeper Alex Bono .

"He looked great in training," remarked MLS Season Pass on Apple TV commentator Neil Sika, "and we were waiting to see what he just showed us."

Lucero, who is in the midst of a fight against cystic fibrosis, stood out in preseason training camp with the Loons. He was rewarded for his efforts, signing a lifetime contract with Minnesota United.