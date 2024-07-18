Matchday

Minnesota United's newest star? Carter Lucero scores heartwarming goal

24MLS_MakeAWish
Ben Wright

The youngest goalscorer in Minnesota United history? That would be Carter Lucero.

On his seventh birthday, the Tuscon, Arizona native led the Loons out ahead of their match against D.C. United, taking the ball down the field straight from the opening kickoff before slotting a perfectly-placed shot through the legs of goalkeeper Alex Bono.

"He looked great in training," remarked MLS Season Pass on Apple TV commentator Neil Sika, "and we were waiting to see what he just showed us."

Lucero, who is in the midst of a fight against cystic fibrosis, stood out in preseason training camp with the Loons. He was rewarded for his efforts, signing a lifetime contract with Minnesota United.

The young attacker, who, according to the club, "has proven himself to be an extremely tough and resilient footballer from the day he was born," made the most of his opportunity with daring run, a perfect finish, and an on-point celebration. It's a goal he and the entire Wonderwall won't soon forget.

Ben Wright -
@benwright
Minnesota United FC Matchday

