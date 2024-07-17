What every Eastern Conference team needs in the summer transfer window

The MLS summer transfer & trade window opens on Thursday (for American teams, anyway; it popped open for the Canadian trio last week), which means the silly season is officially here.

Note the current restrictions on U22 slot usage are expected to unwind a bit at some point this summer , though exactly when remains up in the air. For now, I think it’s safe to assume every team will have access to all three U22 slots by the end of the window, no matter the status of their DPs. But for safety, I’ve noted the teams that would need the new rules to take effect before they could add extra U22 signings.

With that in mind, I’m offering you a primer on all 29 teams’ needs, as well as the high-leverage roster mechanisms – Designated Player slots and U22 Initiative slots – each team has on hand to use.

Note that Atlanta could open up a third DP slot by buying down center back Stian Gregersen , though I don’t expect that to be part of their summer plans.

I also would expect a veteran No. 9 added this summer, possibly on a six-month DP deal while they figure out a long-term plan to execute either this winter or next summer.

In other words, don’t expect any more massive DP swings on young players with upside like Almada and Ezequiel Barco before him. That is what the U22 slots will be used for henceforth (as soon as Santiago Sosa and Franco Ibarra are moved along, anyway).

They’ve already reportedly bid something in the $10 million range for Russian playmaker Aleksei Miranchuk of Atalanta, who fits the mold of what Lagerwey looks for in a key signing in that he’s in his absolute prime. You know what you’re going to get from a signing like that, and can plan for the next half-decade around him.

That’s a lot of cash to play with both short-term – they need to try to salvage this season – and long-term. Basically, Garth Lagerwey will be looking for a No. 10 who can do for this year’s Atlanta side what Nico Lodeiro did for the 2016 Seattle side.

The Five Stripes already made a splash this window by selling their star DP No. 9 and star DP No. 10 for something north of $30 million combined. That could reach $40 million if Thiago Almada hits some incentives, and they could go north of $50 million outbound this window if the Caleb Wiley deal goes through (as expected).

Not sure what they’re planning to do with their open U22 slot, though it wouldn’t surprise me if they took a swing at a young European since they’ve hit the jackpot with Adilson Malanda . They will make bank selling the French center back this coming winter, or perhaps next summer, and it makes sense to line up a successor.

I have heard whispers, however, that Charlotte’s front office may wish to go in a different direction. Which… I would be a little confused.

That leaves one DP slot to play with, presuming Charlotte buy down Brecht Dejaegere . I still think that’s the most obvious way to level this team up: buy down Dejaegere and get a high-end No. 10 to play underneath Swiderski, a guy who’s at the level of the likes of Lucho Acosta , Hany Mukhtar , etc.

Liel Abada is here to stay on one wing, while Karol Swiderski is newly returned. Is the Polish No. 9 the answer up top for Dean Smith, who has been open about wanting a DP to fill that slot? Given how much goalscoring Smith asks of his wingers and how comfortable Swiderski is dropping into being a playmaker – he’s more of a 9.5 rather than a true 9 – it looks like a pretty snug fit to me.

They got so, so so many chances to build a functional, successful roster and they haven’t managed it. As we head into the home stretch of what seems dead certain to be a seventh straight season without an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance, I hope ownership intends a top-to-bottom reassessment this offseason. If/when that comes, it’ll be better for the long-term health of the club if Hugo Cuypers (a DP signing the current front office, to their credit, got right), Brian Gutiérrez , Chris Brady and a few others are on the books long-term.

I know this is not what Chicago Fire fans, nor Chicago Fire management, want to hear. But how many swings are you going to give this front office? What if they make another Shaqiri or Giménez-type signing (as seems likely, given their track record)? Giving the current braintrust room to make more moves like that makes the job less attractive for whoever’s next – and someone eventually has to be next, right?

EDIT: Mea culpa; Chicago used their buyout on Kacper Przybyłko this past February. I stand by the overarching case below, though.

Yes, they can buy out Xherdan Shaqiri and buy down Gastón Giménez . But they shouldn’t.

The open U22 slot is interesting, considering this team doesn’t have any other glaring needs. I could see them sitting on it, or perhaps trying to find the next Yerson Mosquera on an 18-month loan.

However they want to arrange this, it’s pretty clearly the most pressing need among the core four Supporters’ Shield contenders right now. If they get the right guy back there to fill Miazga’s shoes, they’re right there with Columbus , Miami and LAFC . If they don’t manage it, I think they’re down a tier.

The hope, then, would be Cincy buy out DP forward Aaron Boupendza and use that open slot to sign a veteran backline organizer like Mats Hummels, Joel Matip or Simon Kjær. Front-load their contracts, maybe, so that they’re a DP for the rest of this season and can then be moved into a TAM slot starting next year?

Cincy ’s window of title contention is open right now, and their main problem is Matt Miazga , the reigning Defender of the Year, is out injured for the season. It’s very, very hard to replace a guy like that.

Right now, the only spot on their depth chart that looks a little thin is right wingback. I could see them using their open U22 slot there, especially since Mo Farsi attracted some overseas interest last winter. But if Issa Tall & Co. use it, I think it’d be more with an eye toward succession planning than any sort of roster adjustment.

If one arises, they can buy down Darlington Nagbe to open a DP slot. But I’m not expecting that.

The Crew didn’t skip a beat after selling Aidan Morris, and very quietly have already upgraded their roster by adding AZ Jackson via trade and signing French midfielder Dylan Chambost . They have depth everywhere and no areas of concern.

The other thing I’d like to see: a return home for Eryk Williamson . Rumors are the Timbers are willing to move the D.C. academy alum, who’d slot nicely into a central midfield in need of a more dynamic ball progressor than the guys who currently occupy those roles.

They also need, I think, better center backs, and should definitely be planning to use one of their open U22 slots there.

I don’t know if the right idea is to try to add another young No. 10 or, instead, to wait until winter and figure out how to use a DP slot there. But they’ve got to do something this window or next.

D.C. took a chance on Brazilian attacker Gabriel Pirani to be their No. 10 – he sometimes occupies a U22 slot, and other times occupies a TAM slot as a bit of roster arbitrage – and the kid just hasn’t delivered. He is certainly not the only one on this roster to have come up short thus far, but it’s tough to ignore when you’re the guy wearing the No. 10 kit.

Top priority: A CB organizer/distributor

Open DP slots: 0 (though I have a theory about them opening 1)

Open U22 Initiative slots: 0

Can Messi & Co. talk Gerard Pique out of retirement for a few months? Because with Nicolás Freire injured and Tomás Avilés not really ready for prime time, Inter Miami are a commanding CB short of complete.

They are obviously good enough to win multiple trophies anyway. But the difference between Miami being a team that brute forces wins via superior firepower and Miami being a team that plays just about everyone they meet off the pitch is the type of game-controlling center back who distributes the ball with ruthless, metronomic precision.

Sergio Ramos is out of contract, by the way. And it would make me cackle with delight if he and Messi spent their last act on the field together after all their El Clásico battles.

Ok, here’s my theory: I mentioned on Extratime that I’m keeping an eye on the center-forward situation.

Luis Suárez is back and healthy and will likely start 95% of the remaining games this season. If that’s the case, and if Miami’s content to have Shanyder Borgelin and Leo Afonso as the primary back-ups, they could very easily open up a DP slot by dealing Leo Campana within the league.

I think they’d get considerable value in return, and would open up a DP slot that would then allow them to go for a younger, more permanent fix at center back. (Note, however, they’d need the U22 rule change to take effect to pay someone like Rafael Varane, as Inter have already used all three U22 slots and Campana is a Young DP).