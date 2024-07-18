Freddy Adu congratulates Cavan Sullivan for breaking his MLS record

Freddy Adu knows what it's like to be the youngest-ever MLS debutant.

"Big congrats to Cavan Sullivan for his record-breaking debut today," Adu posted on X (formerly Twitter) after Sullivan's shining moment. "That’s a hard record to break and the kid did it. Well done and good luck my man."

In April 2004, Adu debuted with D.C. United at 14 years and 306 days. Over 20 years later, Sullivan has surpassed him by debuting at 14 years and 293 days.

Before entering his post-game press conference at Subaru Park, Sullivan saw Adu's note.

"I already re-posted it on my Instagram," Sullivan said. "It was pretty cool to have some words from someone like him. He really paved the way for young guys like me. I only have respect for him."

Rising star

Sullivan's first MLS minutes arrive during a strikingly different juncture than Adu's.

The former US international's rookie season included just 10 MLS teams, compared to 29 in Sullivan's era. Soccer-specific stadiums were few and far between, the Designated Player rule didn't exist, and the pathway Sullivan followed – from MLS NEXT to MLS NEXT Pro to the first team – was a distant idea.