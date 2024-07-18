Freddy Adu congratulates Cavan Sullivan for breaking his MLS record

Freddy Adu knows what it's like to be the youngest-ever MLS debutant.
But Adu, now retired, saw his record broken Wednesday evening when Cavan Sullivan subbed into the Philadelphia Union's 5-1 win over the New England Revolution.
In April 2004, Adu debuted with D.C. United at 14 years and 306 days. Over 20 years later, Sullivan has surpassed him by debuting at 14 years and 293 days.
"Big congrats to Cavan Sullivan for his record-breaking debut today," Adu posted on X (formerly Twitter) after Sullivan's shining moment. "That’s a hard record to break and the kid did it. Well done and good luck my man."
Before entering his post-game press conference at Subaru Park, Sullivan saw Adu's note.
"I already re-posted it on my Instagram," Sullivan said. "It was pretty cool to have some words from someone like him. He really paved the way for young guys like me. I only have respect for him."
Rising star
Sullivan's first MLS minutes arrive during a strikingly different juncture than Adu's.
The former US international's rookie season included just 10 MLS teams, compared to 29 in Sullivan's era. Soccer-specific stadiums were few and far between, the Designated Player rule didn't exist, and the pathway Sullivan followed – from MLS NEXT to MLS NEXT Pro to the first team – was a distant idea.
As much has changed in the two decades since Adu entered the spotlight, the former wonderkid remains the youngest-ever goalscorer in MLS history (14 years, 320 days). Sullivan, the fifth-youngest signing in MLS history, will look to break that record in the weeks ahead.
Sullivan's next step could mirror that of Adu, who departed MLS in 2007 and signed with Portuguese powerhouse Benfica. The Union youngster will reportedly join English Premier League champions Manchester City in the years ahead.
For now, Sullivan is the youngest debutant among the top North American professional sports leagues (MLB, MLS, NBA, NFL, NHL, NWSL, WNBA). And he's done it with his hometown club, appearing alongside his older brother and fellow Union homegrown midfielder Quinn Sullivan.
On July 23 (11:30 am ET), fans can watch Cavan Sullivan play in the 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate. That match is held at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.