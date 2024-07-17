Obed Vargas blossoms with Seattle Sounders | The Pathway

Vargas’ confidence and skill allowed him to break through and join Seattle’s academy at age 14. It was a brief stint prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, before he signed a contract with now- MLS NEXT Pro side Tacoma Defiance in 2021 that granted him critical exposure to a professional environment. The shift in mindset from trying to make it to acting the part anchored Vargas’ trajectory.

Confidence was always at the forefront as Vargas approached the tryouts, but there were doubts about how he would fare against players who grew up in different states and played against much stiffer competition.

When Vargas was in the developmental stages, he played club soccer tournaments in Arizona, helping him get scouted. Success there earned him a spot on a regional team and he eventually got recognized by the Sounders Academy.

“There was no other player that had ever made it from Alaska that I've seen, so there wasn't really a pathway to follow,” Vargas told MLSsoccer.com. “It kind of just happened and I opened the doors as I went along.”

But for 18-year-old homegrown midfielder Obed Vargas , that motto illustrates plenty about his journey, from being born in Anchorage, Alaska to becoming a professional soccer player.

Seattle Sounders FC head coach Brian Schmetzer often says that phrase to his players. Sometimes so repeatedly that it elicits a laugh.

“One of the things that I learned in Tacoma from one of my coaches, Wade Webber, was you don't become a professional soccer player when you sign. You become one when you start acting like it off the field,” Vargas said.

Five months later, he saw everything come to fruition and signed a homegrown deal.

That day offers nothing but great memories except for one outlier: Vargas had yet to sign a first-team contract.

“It was just surreal for me. Knowing that my family back home was watching the game on TV and seeing all the messages after the game, I had tears of joy,” Vargas said.

It was truly a full-circle moment for Vargas, who went from cheering for Ruidíaz when he played for Morelia in Mexico to being his teammate.

To make it even sweeter, the Sounders won 1-0 on Raúl Ruidíaz’ s golazo from about 40 yards out.

“Austin has a beautiful stadium, beautiful fans, and the grass is perfect. It’s what I envisioned as a little boy playing in those types of games and on those fields,” said Vargas.

Seattle made history in July 2021 when Vargas was one of five teenagers in their starting lineup, a first in an MLS match. It was a road game at Austin FC’ s Q2 Stadium, a notoriously difficult place to play.

The night ended in green and white confetti, living in Sounders lore. Earlier this season, Vargas added to his accolades by scoring his first MLS goal in a match at the Philadelphia Union.

“I know you're nervous, you're going to be nervous. Just make sure to connect your first passes,” Vargas said the coaches told him. “It’s so much easier when you have those guys that have been in those types of games Nico Lodeiro , Raúl, Yeimar that they just lift you up and bring you along.”

Vargas was on the bench for that final against Pumas UNAM, then João Paulo suffered a torn ACL around the half-hour mark. The teenager looked around the bench before realizing he would be the injury sub. He got the indications for a brief warmup, then was on the field in a continental final.

And 2022 was a monumental year for Seattle, as they became the first MLS team to win the Concacaf Champions Cup .

With that in mind, Vargas focused on his preparation, training and recovery and was instantly thrown into the starting lineup at the beginning of his rookie campaign. Schmetzer praised the youngster, comparing him to longtime Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan .

Mexican roots

Vargas’ progress led to him representing the United States at youth levels, including the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup. But this May, he made a heartfelt decision to complete the one-time switch to Mexico due to his dual-national eligibility.

The choice was difficult because Vargas knew backlash would probably accompany it, but it wasn’t much of a shock to anybody close to him that he chose Mexico.

It’s a decision made with emotions, to honor his family roots, and have the opportunity to play for something beyond the game.

“This is my dad's dream as a kid to make it as a professional soccer player, and it's my dream. It's kind of like a family dream – my grandparents both wanted to be, but they couldn't do it,” Vargas said. “I couldn't let my family down.”

He grew up rooting for El Tri, and the chance to represent the colors means more than anything.

The midfielder lights up and starts ringing off names of Mexicans who inspired him: Chicharito, Carlos Vela, Giovani dos Santos, Andrés Guardado, Miguel Layún and Héctor Herrera.

Players in that generation fueled his passion.

“Seeing Héctor Herrera in the league now and being able to play against him; that’s the only guy I’ve asked for his jersey,” Vargas said of the Houston Dynamo FC midfielder.

When reminded he’ll match up with Hirving Lozano next year at expansion side San Diego FC, Vargas interjected: “I’m hoping to get Chucky’s jersey too.”

Vargas’ goal is to continue being influential for the Sounders and earn his chances with Mexico’s national teams, targeting the 2025 U-20 World Cup and the 2028 Olympics.

“Everyone has a different story, everyone has a different pathway. If you do the things right every day you will have opportunities,” asserted Vargas. “And once you get those opportunities, then it’s time to show up and prove why you deserve to be there.”