Goal of the Matchday

Columbus Crew's Cucho Hernández wins Goal of the Matchday

MLSsoccer staff

Columbus Crew All-Star forward Cucho Hernández has won the AT&T Goal of the Matchday award for Matchday 26 by an overwhelming margin, earning 66.2% of the fan vote.

The Colombian international put an exclamation point on the Crew's 5-1 demolition of LAFC in a rematch of MLS Cup 2023 with a spectacular long-range strike.

2nd place, Luciano Acosta (14.4%): FC Cincinnati's captain added the latest highlight-reel golazo to his collection in a 3-1 loss to Charlotte FC.

3rd place, Cristian Dájome (11.1%): The Colombian's screamer from outside the 18-yard box sealed a brace for Dájome and a 2-1 win for D.C. United over Nashville SC.

4th place, Facundo Torres (2.8%): Torres continued his scoring tear with a two-goal performance that included a first-time shot inside the far post that fueled a 3-1 comeback win for Orlando City SC at the New England Revolution.

See all of the nominees here.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Goal of the Matchday Matchday Juan Camilo Hernández Suárez Columbus Crew

Related Stories

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 26
FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta wins Goal of the Matchday
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 25
More News
More News
2024 MLS All-Star Retail Experiences

2024 MLS All-Star Retail Experiences
"Future of the Game Showcase" to unveil new technologies during 2024 MLS All-Star Game

"Future of the Game Showcase" to unveil new technologies during 2024 MLS All-Star Game
MLS Fantasy Round 22 positional rankings & Pick’em advice

MLS Fantasy Round 22 positional rankings & Pick’em advice
Columbus Crew's Cucho Hernández wins Goal of the Matchday
Goal of the Matchday

Columbus Crew's Cucho Hernández wins Goal of the Matchday
Major League Soccer and TOCA partner to bring All-Star experience to young athletes 

Major League Soccer and TOCA partner to bring All-Star experience to young athletes 
Video
Video
Goal of the Matchday 26: Cucho Hernández
0:20

Goal of the Matchday 26: Cucho Hernández
Obed Vargas blossoms with Seattle Sounders | The Pathway
1:06

Obed Vargas blossoms with Seattle Sounders | The Pathway
What A Save! Who had the best stop in Matchday 26?
1:44
What A Save

What A Save! Who had the best stop in Matchday 26?
Best Skills of the Matchday: Must-see moves from Matchday 26
1:05
Best Skills of the Matchday

Best Skills of the Matchday: Must-see moves from Matchday 26