Columbus Crew's Cucho Hernández wins Goal of the Matchday

The Colombian international put an exclamation point on the Crew's 5-1 demolition of LAFC in a rematch of MLS Cup 2023 with a spectacular long-range strike.

Columbus Crew All-Star forward Cucho Hernández has won the AT&T Goal of the Matchday award for Matchday 26 by an overwhelming margin, earning 66.2% of the fan vote.

2nd place, Luciano Acosta (14.4%): FC Cincinnati's captain added the latest highlight-reel golazo to his collection in a 3-1 loss to Charlotte FC.

3rd place, Cristian Dájome (11.1%): The Colombian's screamer from outside the 18-yard box sealed a brace for Dájome and a 2-1 win for D.C. United over Nashville SC.

4th place, Facundo Torres (2.8%): Torres continued his scoring tear with a two-goal performance that included a first-time shot inside the far post that fueled a 3-1 comeback win for Orlando City SC at the New England Revolution.