Your Saturday Kickoff: Why Seattle test could define FC Cincinnati’s season

Somehow we’re already three weeks into this. Somehow we’re three weeks into this and we’ve learned nothing. Good news though: that will only be true for about 28 more weeks. We’re so close to understanding what’s happening in the 2023 season. Here are a few things to keep an eye on in Matchday 3 as we inch a little closer to figuring out if any of these teams are actually good or bad at soccer.

On top of that, you have a relatively intriguing game. Especially if Atlanta are able to roll out new DP striker Giorgos Giakoumakis for 60 minutes or so. At that point, thanks to Charlotte’s Enzo Copetti, we’ll have two new DP strikers on the field and two new DP strikers nicknamed “The Tank” in various languages. That’s must-see stuff in front of a rowdy crowd enjoying the southern sunshine. It should be an excellent way to start your MLS day before the main course tonight.

Anyway, if it hasn’t started yet, you should know you’re about to see one of the best soccer environments of the weekend. Charlotte will put upwards of 30,000 fans in the stands today and Atlanta United are bringing 1,000-plus fans of their own up I-85. It is tough to get traveling contingents together like you see in other leagues because other leagues are played in countries roughly the size of the state of Georgia. When you get a chance to have two fanbases making their voices heard in the same MLS game, it feels special.

By the time you’re reading this, it will probably be about time for kickoff as Charlotte FC host Atlanta United. If it’s already past noon ET stop reading this. Go watch the game. Why are you still here reading a preview for a game that’s either currently or about to be currently in progress? This is like whipping out your phone in a movie theater to watch the trailer of a movie you’re already watching. Just watch the actual movie.

The best matchup of the day comes at 7:30 pm ET in Cincinnati. The Sounders are in town and FC Cincinnati, with the burden and gift of expectations for the first time in their history, will be eager to prove a lot of folks like me right and put in the kind of performance that shows why we were all so high on them entering this season. Because, so far, that kind of performance hasn’t happened yet.

In Cincy’s first home match of the year, they were outplayed at times by Houston, but still found a way to win 2-1. In last week’s matchup against Orlando, they were likely the better team, but still came out with a 0-0 draw. That’s four points and the kind of results you have to get from time to time to grab a home Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot or even make your way to a Supporters’ Shield. But the Knifey Lions are still looking for the kind of showing that puts the rest of the conference on notice that they’re a bit more than a side set to grind out points every now and then. A win over Seattle – especially this version of Seattle that, so far, has looked like a genuine contender for trophies (plural) – would be exactly that.

Meanwhile, Seattle are in full-on rampage mode to start the year. They seem like a team that’s been impatiently waiting all offseason to prove how much of a fluke last season’s playoff miss was. So far though, they’ve beaten up on decent-but-not-great Colorado and RSL. This feels like a different challenge. Especially on the road. And especially now that their newest striker, Héber, will be out for 2-4 weeks. The Sounders’ biggest concern always seems to be how they’ll deal with a roster that’s been prone to missing time due to injuries over the last few years. It has to have a few folks feeling a bit anxious to see the player they brought in to spell their already often-injured starting striker, Raúl Ruidíaz, go down for a few games.