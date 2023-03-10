James Sands vows to "step up as a leader" at NYCFC after Rangers loan

The first time James Sands walked onto the pitch as a member of New York City FC 's first team, he was a boy.

Sands signed his first professional contract in 2017 when he was 16 years old, the first graduate of a burgeoning academy that has since produced US men's national team players like Gio Reyna, Joe Scally and Sands himself. He stayed longest at NYCFC and was an integral part of the club’s MLS Cup-winning side in 2021. Then he left for Europe in January 2022, a loan stint with Scottish powerhouse Rangers FC .

“My first couple of years at the club, I felt like I was the academy player contributing to the first team,” Sands, 22, told MLSsoccer.com. “Now, I’m going back with the experiences I’ve had. I’m a guy that the team will rely on a lot more. The expectations for my performances are going to be much higher and that’s a great thing for me to develop as a player.”

"… I felt like it was on us as a club to make the case to James that being in New York was the right decision for him.”

“It was really clear for us: If there was a way for James to come back to New York, we’d be really interested in making that happen,” sporting director David Lee said. “James had opportunities in Europe to continue.

He could have stayed in Europe. There was interest from a handful of other clubs – including from Belgium's Standard Liege, who are led by former NYCFC boss Ronny Deila , a source told MLSsoccer.com – but everyone ultimately decided it was best to return to NYCFC.

Sands left NYCFC after winning MLS Cup, signing for Rangers on loan through June 2023 with a purchase option. It was conveyed that the purchase option wouldn’t be picked up, so the clubs agreed to allow Sands to return now rather than in the summer.

Part of NYCFC’s package was a plan for Sands to primarily play defensive midfield. A versatile player, Sands has played both in the midfield and as a center back, plus even occasionally covering at right back. Another attractive point for Sands was the expectation to take up a leadership role in a team that saw key veterans Maxi Moralez, Alex Callens and Sean Johnson depart this winter.

“Going to Rangers was about answering questions about myself,” said Sands, who's earned seven USMNT caps. “The biggest one was what position I can play best on the field. Now, I can say that’s in the midfield. New York gives me a unique opportunity where there’s an opening for me to fill that role and step up as a leader… I felt it made more sense to come back than going to another club in Europe.”

“Position was a really important one,” Lee added. “When we think about our methodology, we think James is a prototypical No. 6 and what we want to see from that position. For James, it’s going to give him the best opportunity of going back to Europe and playing at a really high level. That was a big part of what James wanted to see.”

The original move to Rangers wasn’t likely to be long-term, despite the purchase option. Amid the unexpected ending to his time in Europe, Sands insists he looks fondly at the experience and feels the transfer helped his development.

“When you move somewhere on loan with a purchase option, everyone only looks at if the club picks up your option,” Sands said. “For me, that wasn’t the end goal. It was more about development and the process. That’s something we understood, but maybe people outside the club didn’t understand.”

Rangers encountered financial troubles a decade ago that led to administration – the club went bankrupt during the 2011-12 season and re-entered the Scottish league structure in the fourth tier the following season. They returned to the top flight in 2016-17 and this year qualified for the UEFA Champions League group stage for the first time since 2010-11.