Former MLS MVP Alejandro Pozuelo joins Turkey's Konyaspor

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Free

Alejandro Pozuelo's remarkable Major League Soccer career is officially over, with the 2020 Landon Donovan MLS MVP returning to Europe after four seasons.

Turkish Süper Lig side Konyaspor last week announced the signing of the 31-year-old Spanish midfielder, one of the league's brightest talents between 2019-22. With Toronto FC and Inter Miami CF, Pozuelo tallied 28 goals and 37 assists over 100 regular-season games.

A two-time MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire selection (2019, '20) and a key member of TFC's MLS Cup 2019 finalist team, the Real Betis product won league MVP honors the following year thanks to his 9g/10a output during the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

After a blockbuster trade to Miami midway through last campaign, Pozuelo performed brilliantly, providing 2g/6a in 12 games. Most importantly, he formed a devastating partnership with the now-retired Gonzalo Higuaín, helping the Herons reach their first full-season Audi MLS Cup Playoffs – which ended in a Round One loss to New York City FC.

Pozuelo, who occupied a Designated Player spot with the club, was out of contract after the 2022 season. Despite Miami's efforts to work out a new deal with the veteran playmaker, he opted to depart for the Turkish top flight. Previous stints in Europe include LaLiga, the English Premier League and the Belgian Pro League.

Konyaspor sit ninth in Turkey's first division as games return following last month's tragic earthquake.