MLS Fantasy & Gaming Round 3: Positional Rankings, Squad Pick & Parlay Predictor advice

Goalkeepers

Andre Blake posted a clean sheet in Tuesday’s 0-0 Concacaf Champions League draw with Alianza FC, and now he’ll look to earn his first shutout of the 2023 MLS campaign in Saturday’s home match versus Chicago Fire FC. The Fire attack did not look particularly threatening in their season-opening 1-1 draw vs. New York City FC, and Blake’s suppressed price makes him one of the better value plays in Round 3.