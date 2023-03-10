MLS Fantasy & Gaming Round 3: Positional Rankings, Squad Pick & Parlay Predictor advice

Your Matchday 3 fantasy and gaming advice roundup is here! Check out MLS Fantasy positional rankings as well as MLS Squad Pick and MLS Parlay Predictor recommendations below.
With two rounds of MLS Fantasy in the books, we have at least a small sample size of performances to inform our lineup-building process. There are several juicy home matchups to target for fantasy points, so let’s jump right in and look at the top plays and values in Matchday 3.
Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 3 preview podcast
Teams on a BYE: HOU
Goalkeepers
Andre Blake posted a clean sheet in Tuesday’s 0-0 Concacaf Champions League draw with Alianza FC, and now he’ll look to earn his first shutout of the 2023 MLS campaign in Saturday’s home match versus Chicago Fire FC. The Fire attack did not look particularly threatening in their season-opening 1-1 draw vs. New York City FC, and Blake’s suppressed price makes him one of the better value plays in Round 3.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Andre Blake
PHI
vs. CHI
$6.4
2. Joe Willis
NSH
vs. MTL
$7.5
3. John McCarthy
LAFC
vs. NE
$6.1
4. Dayne St. Clair
MIN
vs. RBNY
$5.9
5. Yohei Takaoka
VAN
vs. DAL
$6.3
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Luis Barraza
NYC
vs. MIA
$5.1
2. Tyler Miller
DC
vs. ORL
$5.3
3. Jonathan Sirois
MTL
at NSH
$4.0
Defenders
Julian Gressel is off to a hot start in 2023, contributing assists in three consecutive matches (two MLS, one CCL). He’s somewhat of a cheat code in MLS Fantasy as his role has shifted from wingback to center mid this season. With the ability to pile up points in attack and defense, we’ll continue to roll with Gressel in a juicy home matchup with FC Dallas.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Julian Gressel
VAN
vs. DAL
$8.2
2. Kai Wagner
PHI
vs. CHI
$7.3
3. Walker Zimmerman
NSH
vs. MTL
$7.5
4. Ryan Hollingshead
LAFC
vs. NE
$5.9
5. Matt Miazga
CIN
vs. SEA
$6.6
6. Juan David Mosquera
POR
vs. STL
$6.5
7. Rodrigues
SJ
vs. COL
$6.8
8. Justen Glad
RSL
vs. ATX
$7.0
9. Jack Elliott
PHI
vs. CHI
$6.9
10. Jack Maher
NSH
vs. MTL
$6.5
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Luis Martins
VAN
vs. DAL
$4.4
2. Bill Tuiloma
CLT
vs. ATL
$5.1
3. Zarek Valentin
MIN
vs. RBNY
$5.0
Midfielders
Daniel Gazdag is back at home, where he exploded for 20 points with two goals and two assists in the season opener. The Philadelphia Union have a favorable matchup with the Chicago Fire – just be sure to monitor starting lineups in case of squad rotation due to their midweek CCL fixture.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Daniel Gazdag
PHI
vs. CHI
$10.0
2. Evander
POR
vs. STL
$8.9
3. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
vs. MTL
$9.6
4. Lorenzo Insigne
TOR
vs. CLB
$9.7
5. Luciano Acosta
CIN
vs. SEA
$8.6
6. Cristian Espinoza
SJ
vs. COL
$9.0
7. Gabriel Pereira
NYC
vs. MIA
$8.0
8. Lucas Zelarayan
CLB
at TOR
$9.7
9. Sebastian Driussi
ATX
at RSL
$9.4
10. Thiago Almada
ATL
at CLT
$10.0
11. Erik Thommy
SKC
vs. LA
$8.0
12. Ryan Gauld
VAN
vs. DAL
$9.0
13. Carles Gil
NE
at LAFC
$9.8
14. Riqui Puig
LA
at SKC
$9.3
15. Eduard Lowen
STL
at POR
$7.5
16. Jamiro Monteiro
SJ
vs. COL
$8.8
17. Santiago Rodriguez
NYC
vs. MIA
$8.2
18. Mateusz Klich
DC
vs. ORL
$8.8
19. Nicolas Lodeiro
SEA
at CIN
$8.8
20. Obinna Nwobodo
CIN
vs. SEA
$7.5
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Marvin Loria
POR
vs. STL
$5.0
2. Andres Jasson
NYC
vs. MIA
$4.1
3. Noel Buck
NE
at LAFC
$4.4
Forwards
Jeremy Ebobisse has a goal in back-to-back matches to start 2023. We’re going to ride the hot hand in an intriguing home matchup with a Colorado Rapids side that has been peppered with a league-high 31 shots through two games.
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Jeremy Ebobisse
SJ
vs. COL
$9.3
2. Federico Bernardeschi
TOR
vs. CLB
$10.3
3. Denis Bouanga
LAFC
vs. NE
$8.2
4. Julian Carranza
PHI
vs. CHI
$9.4
5. Carlos Vela
LAFC
vs. NE
$9.5
6. Brandon Vazquez
CIN
vs. SEA
$8.3
7. Jefferson Savarino
RSL
vs. ATX
$8.4
8. Daniel Salloi
SKC
vs. LA
$7.7
9. Karol Swiderski
CLT
vs. ATL
$8.6
10. Christian Benteke
DC
vs. ORL
$8.4
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Cade Cowell
SJ
vs. COL
$6.5
2. Jaroslaw Niezgoda
POR
vs. STL
$6.4
3. Teal Bunbury
NSH
vs. MTL
$6.4
Playing MLS Squad Pick is quick and easy. Pick 5 players for your squad. If they all score in the same matchday, you win!
Expert advice: As noted above, we’re riding the hot hand with Jeremy Ebobisse. Elsewhere, I’m counting on some big home performances from clubs still in search of their first win of the 2023 season.
Check out my squad for Round 3:
Playing MLS Parlay Predictor is simple. Pick the results of all 6 games correctly in a single matchday to win!
Expert advice: Matchday 2 proved that home-field advantage in MLS is a real thing. Over 14 matches, the home team won nine games to go along with five draws. I’m counting on that trend to continue and picking three home teams to win their favorable matchups in Round 3.
Check out my predictions for Round 3: