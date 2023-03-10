LAFC bring "respect" at Alajuelense and get their CCL reward

“We believe if we play in the same manner and treat the game with the same respect, then we can win again,” Cherundolo said postgame. “I do not have a crystal ball to tell you what score, but we like our chances now of moving on to the next round.”

That decision paid off, as the Black & Gold secured a 3-0 win that was powered by Dénis Bouanga ’s second-half hat trick. Now, they’re firmly in the driver’s seat for next Wednesday’s home leg at BMO Stadium (10:30 pm ET | FS2, TUDN).

Head coach Steve Cherundolo, for their Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 first-leg match at Costa Rican leaders Alajuelense, went with a full-strength group. There would be no reserve-heavy or second-choice team seeking a result.

Respect was the operative word in Cherundolo’s remarks, his starting XI reflecting how seriously LAFC plan on treating CCL and every competition they enter in 2023. They painstakingly lost the 2020 CCL final to Liga MX side Tigres UANL, and have every intention of being the continental champion who raises silverware in early June.

LAFC are among this year’s CCL favorites, possibly making it back-to-back MLS champions after Seattle Sounders FC’s historic conquest in 2022. Much has to unfold before then, but it’s clear that the Black & Gold have the quality and depth to contend.

Following that path, first and foremost, means finishing the job against Alajuelense and not looking past any opponent that comes LAFC’s way.