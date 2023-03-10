Atlanta United sign homegrown forward Luke Brennan

The 18-year-old will spend the 2023 season on an MLS NEXT Pro deal, competing with ATL UTD 2 before being added to the first-team roster. Current homegrowns Noah Cobb and Ajani Fortune followed a similar developmental path last year.

​​"Luke has continued to progress through the ranks over the past few seasons," Atlanta VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release. "He’s a talented player that can play off either wing. He got some experience with our first team during preseason, and we are looking forward to seeing him continue to develop with our MLS NEXT Pro team this season."