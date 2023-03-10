Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United sign homegrown forward Luke Brennan

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Atlanta United have signed forward Luke Brennan to a homegrown player deal that is effective for the 2024 MLS season, the club announced Thursday.

The 18-year-old will spend the 2023 season on an MLS NEXT Pro deal, competing with ATL UTD 2 before being added to the first-team roster. Current homegrowns Noah Cobb and Ajani Fortune followed a similar developmental path last year.  

​​"Luke has continued to progress through the ranks over the past few seasons," Atlanta VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release. "He’s a talented player that can play off either wing. He got some experience with our first team during preseason, and we are looking forward to seeing him continue to develop with our MLS NEXT Pro team this season."

For his career, Brennan has two goals and two assists in roughly 1,100 minutes with Atlanta’s second team. Last month, he scored in a preseason friendly against Liga MX side Toluca. 

The Atlanta native earned a US U-19 national team call-up last summer. He played with Atlanta’s U-17 group during last year’s Generation adidas Cup and helped the team reach the knockout stage.   

